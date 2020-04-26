Saudi Decision to Abolish Flogging Triggers Calls to Release Blogger Raif Badawi

The Saudi decision to abolish the flogging punishment and replace it with time in prison or fines has been hailed by commentators across the world.

Saudi Arabia to abolish flogging as a form of punishment, document from the country's supreme court says https://t.co/XJp1qjUrzW — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 24, 2020

Flogging, an old punishing practice that dates back to the beginnings of Islamic punishment laws, has been finally abolished by the Saudi Supreme Court after years of controversy.

The long-awaited decision has been considered a "historic" step in the conservative kingdom's plan for reforms, especially that it conforms with international laws for human rights.

بالفعل الجلد ولى زمانه وأعتقد أنه مؤذي لكرامة النفس البشريه — sultan (@Qd1mT) April 23, 2020

Translation: "It's an outdated punishment indeed and I think it's humiliating."

As soon as international outlets reported the news, human rights activists took to Twitter to talk about the Saudi blogger Raif Badawi who was sentenced to 1000 lashes.

Badawi, the founder of Free Saudi Liberals online forum, was arrested in 2012 on charges related to "insulting Islam" and "apostasy".

He received 50 lashes in January 2015 while the remaining ones were postponed several times due to his worsening health conditions. 36-years old Badawi reportedly suffers from hypertension.

Saudi Arabia to end flogging as a form of punishment - no date given.

How about setting Raif Badawi & others of his family jailed over human rights free as well? #RaifBadawihttps://t.co/ZDxhczAKRW — Car deB 🇪🇺 (@CdeBur_Europe) April 25, 2020

Online people called on the Saudi authorities to free Raif Badawi and many other political dissidents and activists who have been in Saudi jails for years, arguing that the government should exercise full respect for human rights.