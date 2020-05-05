Saudi Drama Under Fire for Discussing Gay Rights: 'Burn Them All'

Once again, Ramadan drama has discussed one of the most debatable topics in the Middle East and especially in Saudi Arabia. In a new segment of Saudi drama Exit 7 "Makhraj 7," actor Nasser Al Qasabi received backlash for his comments on gay people.

حلقة اليوم سلطت الضوء على LGBTQ و بينت لنا انو المجتمع مستحيل يتقبلنا ابدا لو بعد ١٠٠ سنة العائلات التي تابعت الحلقة راح يتولدها الشكوك على ابنائهم وهذا الشيء راح يكون خطر عليهم احفظوا ميولكم لآنفسكم لانهم مستعدين يسوون اي شي حتى لو كان حرقنا...لكم العنف و الترهيب و لنا الحب 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/OTrx6V2Jje — 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐀 (@anacondaisahoe) May 4, 2020

Translation: "Today's episode highlighted the LGBTQ community and showed us just how we'll never be accepted not even in 100 years. Families that have watched the show will now start to suspect the orientation and thinking of their kids which will eventually put the kids at risk. Never come out now because they're ready to do anything including burning us. You have violence and terrorism and we have love."

Despite representing the two sides of the highly-sensitive issue, the main actor was criticized for providing "a typical simplistic and unrealistic" discussion of the matter.

In a monologue portraying homophobic people during the segment, Al Qasabi repeated common phrases attacking gay people, saying that "if it was up to me, I'd burn them all."

The discussion triggered by "Makhraj 7" pushed a hashtag with the Arabic name of the LGBT+ community to be the #1 trend on Twitter.

"مجتمع الميم" الان ترند في السعوديه pic.twitter.com/iRaeq23Y8C — مجتمع الميم العربي (@LGBTQarabic) May 4, 2020

Translation: "The (meem: Arabic for LGBTQ) community is now trending in Saudi"

However, the show was only partly praised by the LGBT+ Arab community for presenting their viewpoint that supports people of all sexual orientations, depicted in the character played by Saudi actress and Singer Aseel Omran.

اسيل عمران في #مخرج٧ :

"المثليين لهم حقوق مثلنا مثل غيرنا" pic.twitter.com/J7t1BsWO6j — مجتمع الميم العربي (@LGBTQarabic) May 4, 2020

Translation: "Aseel Omran in Makhraj 7: Gay people have rights just like us."

Online comments noted that the main actor had dressed up as a drag queen in previous roles, wondering whether he understands that dressing as drag queens started in the gay community in the first place.

ناصر القصبي يناقش موضوع المثلية ويطالب بحرقهم وهو بدايته كانت دراق كوين ومتشبه بالنساء! النكته ترسم نفسها #مخرج_٧ pic.twitter.com/HX7BZuD60v — Sanad Kteshat (@sanadkteshat) May 4, 2020

Translation: "Nasser Al Qasabi discusses homosexuality and calls for burning them years after he dressed as drag queens and played women's roles. The irony is pretty clear."