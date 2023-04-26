Saudi female navy member becomes hero

ALBAWABA - A Saudi female navy member stole the hearts of many people and was proclaimed a hero after a picture of her holding a sleeping baby spread on the internet.

A photo of a Saudi Arabia navy member carrying a sleeping child during an evacuation operation from Sudan gained wide echo on social media.

(Photo by SPA / AFP)

The picture was taken upon the arrival of civilians from Sudan to Saudi Arabia's King Faisal navy base in Jeddah on April 24 days after the fighting broke out in Sudan.

The photo of the navy member was picked by the British newspaper "The Guardian" to be one of "the best photographs of the day."

Many Saudis praised the woman and described her as a hero while other people portrayed her as a "guardian angel."

Fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), which is led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is led by General Mohammed Hamdan Degalo, also known as Hemedti.

According to the United Nations' World Health Organization, at least 413 people have been killed in fighting in Sudan since the violence started in mid-April. One American citizen was among those who were killed, the State Department confirmed.