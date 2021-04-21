Saudi's New Curriculum Teaches History of Hinduism, Ramayana, and Mahabharata

As part of the new reforms in the educational system in the country, Saudi online users have shared screenshots of their kids' social studies tests showing questions related to Hindu culture and religion, including the history of Hinduism, Ramayana, Ayurveda, and Mahabharata, Yoga, and other concepts.

Saudi Arabia’s new #vision2030 & curriculum will help to create coexistent,moderate & tolerant generation. Screenshots of my sons school exam today in Social Studies included concepts & history of Hinduism,Buddhism,Ramayana, Karma, Mahabharata &Dharma. I enjoyed helping him study pic.twitter.com/w9c8WYstt9 — Nouf Almarwaai نوف المروعي 🇸🇦 (@NoufMarwaai) April 15, 2021

While a number of Saudi commentators expressed their interest in the culture they have learned about while helping their kids doing homework, many people have also interpreted this move as a new Saudi approach towards India, one that is based on openness, respect, and understanding.

Along with Saudi people, a number of Indian users have embraced this Saudi move as well, saying that they are happy their culture is being taught to millions of students in Saudi Arabia.

How refreshing.👍👏



This is not even taught in India these days.

We are taught to be ashamed of being Hindus. — DelDiablo 6 (@deldiablo6) April 16, 2021

In addition to teaching religious epics and cultural aspects of Hinduism, Saudi's new educational system is going to make studying English a mandatory requirement across the country.

For many years, Saudi had faced criticism over its educational curriculum being focused on Arab and Islamic culture while failing to address other cultures and religions of the world, which is why this latest change has generated positive feedback worldwide.