Saudi's New Curriculum Teaches History of Hinduism, Ramayana, and Mahabharata

Published April 21st, 2021 - 07:39 GMT
Art wall on the myth of Ramayana story
Ramayana, Mahabharata, Yoga and many other concepts are being taught in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock: bobbyphotos)

As part of the new reforms in the educational system in the country, Saudi online users have shared screenshots of their kids' social studies tests showing questions related to Hindu culture and religion, including the history of Hinduism, Ramayana, Ayurvedaand Mahabharata, Yoga, and other concepts.

While a number of Saudi commentators expressed their interest in the culture they have learned about while helping their kids doing homework, many people have also interpreted this move as a new Saudi approach towards India, one that is based on openness, respect, and understanding.

Along with Saudi people, a number of Indian users have embraced this Saudi move as well, saying that they are happy their culture is being taught to millions of students in Saudi Arabia.

In addition to teaching religious epics and cultural aspects of Hinduism, Saudi's new educational system is going to make studying English a mandatory requirement across the country.

For many years, Saudi had faced criticism over its educational curriculum being focused on Arab and Islamic culture while failing to address other cultures and religions of the world, which is why this latest change has generated positive feedback worldwide.

