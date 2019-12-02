Saudi Influencer Rants Against Homosexuality: How Genuine is Reform in the Kingdom?

A video of a Saudi influencer complaining about the rise of homosexuality in the conservative Kingdom has brought to light homophobic views.
هاشتاق تم تداوله بعد نشر مقاطع سناب شات لعبد العزيز العقلا يتحدث عن موضوع حساس وهو موجه للاهل والوالدين ويطرح وجهة نظره وبعض النصائح@3ZOQLA
Translation: “A video of the Saudi influencer Abdulaziz Al Aqla has gone viral, in which he talked about a sensitive subject targeting parents and giving them advice on how to protect their children.”
In the video, Abdulaziz Al Aqla rants about how Western media is influencing young men in Saudi Arabia to engage in homosexuality, encouraging parents to enforce strict rules on their children to prevent them from “sin”.
عبدالعزيز العقلا (من مشاهير السناب شات) يتحدث عبر سنابه عن موضوع الشذوذ وانتشاره مؤخرًا كالنار في الهشيم وخطورته على المجتمع، متهمًا جهات خارجية باستهداف الشباب السعودي، وينصح الأهل بمراقبة أبنائهم. pic.twitter.com/ZcD06AIsyf
Translation: "Famous influencer Abdulaziz Al Aqla talked about homosexuality and how it's harming our society, blaming the West for influencing young Saudi men, and gives advice to parents on how to monitor their children's behavior.”
Reactions to the video were mostly from Saudis who echoed Abdulaziz’s opinions, stressing the need to tackle the issue further, and complaining about the rise of homosexuality in the Kingdom.
على اني م اتابع هذا الشخص الا ان كلامه صحيح ١٠٠٪ واتفق معاه بكل كلمة قالها— 🧡 (@1nura19) December 1, 2019
Translation: "I don’t follow this man but what he’s saying is 100% correct and I totally agree with him.”
هذي المواضيع اللي عليها الكلام— فارس (@alfaresf9) December 1, 2019
شكرا من الاعماق
Translation: “These are the topics we should be talking about. Thank you so much for bringing up this issue.”
Even though Saudi Arabia has been attempting to implement social reform, many online voices in the country shared Aqla's view of homosexuality as a sin and a detriment to society.
قال كل الي بخاطري وكل الي ودي اقوله من فترة ، الله يهديهم ويعافينا مما ابتلاهم.— أسماء. (@ie41_) December 1, 2019
Translation: “He said my thoughts exactly. May God protect us and save those who have sinned.”
اقسم بالله انك بطل بطل بطل قليله بحقك يابو العز كلام مهم جداً جداً لاحظناهم بكثره ذا الأيام خصوصاً تويتر— سلطان الشيباني (@f10_101) December 1, 2019
Translation: “I swear he’s a hero, a hero, a hero. What he’s saying is utterly true and unfortunately getting popular in our society, even on social media.”
On the other hand, others attacked the influencer for his speech, claiming that there are other issues in society that deserved to be discussed, such as rape and pedophilia.
Saudis always say stuff like this all the time but when it comes to p*dos and r*pists they’re silent #عبدالعزيز_العقلا https://t.co/I2mD0Ahnwv— ً (@kimeclipsed) December 1, 2019
A number of commentators did speak up against Aqla's view on homosexuality.
Let’s cancel him #عبدالعزيز_العقلا— P.Y.T (@preciousjjay) December 2, 2019
#عبدالعزيز_العقلا الشاذين اطيب ناااس مايتحرشون بالبنات ومايغتصبون ومايسوون اي مشاكل 🥺💗 pic.twitter.com/qlqPVBse6I— Muhammad 🦋 (@MariahKid) December 2, 2019
Translation: “Gay people are the kindest, they don't assault women, they don't rape anybody or cause any trouble.”
احد يأخذ منه الجوال ذا اويلاه #عبدالعزيز_العقلا pic.twitter.com/X64jB97ys1— أملات🎃 (@5011Ah) December 1, 2019
Translation: “Somebody please take this man’s phone away from him.”
#عبدالعزيز_العقلا 🏳️🌈 proud 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/zu9seDOmG7— 💅🏼carlos be Ugly and pretty👠 (@mygirlismyass) December 2, 2019
