Senior Saudi Journalist Writes for ‘Israel Yahom’ Newspaper on Future of Palestine

While the change in Saudi Arabia’s rhetoric toward Israel has been undeniable, a recent article written by a Saudi journalist in an Israeli newspaper has sparked raised eyebrows among many Saudis and Arabs as well.

Abd al-Hamid al-Ghabin, a Saudi journalist who has been lately known for his politically sanctioned remarks on the normalization of relations between Israel and the Gulf countries; Saudi Arabia in particular, has published his first article in Israel Hayom newspaper, one of the most prominent newspapers in Israel owned by Sheldon Adelson.





In his article titled “A new Saudi perspective for peace," Al Ghabin wrote about the new so-called peace deal proposed by the US, which faces several obstacles from many Arab governments who rejected it. He openly criticizes Jordan and its royal family for their rejection of the Israel-biased deal.

السعودي عبدالحميد الغبين يكتب مقالا بصحيفة اسرائيل اليوم، وهي صحيفة يمينية مقربة من نتنياهو يهاجم به الأردن لأنه يعرقل التطبيع مع إسرائيل. ويقدم الغبين منظورا سعوديا للسلام قائم على التقارب مع إسرائيل كدولة حليفة للسعودية. — Hassan Barari (@barari_hassan) August 23, 2019

Translation: “The Saudi Abdul-Hamid al-Ghabin, writes for Israel Yahom, a right-wing newspaper close to Netanyahu to criticize Jordan’s refusal to normalize relations with Israel. Al Ghabin offered a Saudi perspective for peace based on rapprochement with Israel as a Saudi ally.”

This article comes a month after Al Ghabin appeared on Israel’s i24 TV channel to discuss transferring the custodianship of the holy places in Jerusalem to Saudi Arabia instead of Jordan.

Al-Ghabin appeared on Israel’s i24 News last month and said that the custodianship of the al-Aqsa mosque should be transferred to Saudi Arabia. [https://t.co/N9b1ZDKpTf]



He makes this point again in this piece. — Tamara Nassar تمارا نصّار (@TamaraINassar) August 26, 2019

In Saudi Arabia, voices calling for peace and normalized relations with Israel have become a noticeable trend lately in light of the remarks made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka MBS, on Israel’s right to have peace in “their homeland, Palestine”.

Earlier in July, videos of the Saudi blogger, Mohammed Saud being insulted and kicked in the streets of Jerusalem have gone viral in the Middle East.

Saud was then videotaped wandering the streets of Jerusalem and the Aqsa Mosque as part of a “journalist” delegation invited by the Israeli Foreign Ministry along with several others who visited Jerusalem to mark the growing developments between Israel and some Arab governments; including Saudi Arabia.

However, his visit had made waves among Saudis and Palestinians who widely expressed rejection of the Saudi intention to get close to Israel while depriving Palestinians of their rights.



