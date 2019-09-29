Saudi King Salman’s Guard Abdulaziz Al-Fagham Allegedly Shot by a Friend

According to state-run news outlets Major General Abdulaziz al-Fagham, who was also the bodyguard of Saudi King Salman, was killed following a personal dispute.

Major General Abdulaziz al-Fagham allegedly died of gunshot wounds in hospital after a friend shot him at Al Shatti district of the Red Sea city of Jeddah. The incident took place at a mutual friend’s house, according to the spokesman of the Mecca region police.

مقتل اللواء #عبدالعزيز_الفغم اثر خلاف بينه وبين صديق سابق له في منزل صديقه السبتي .



كان الإبن البار لملكنا الغالي اللهم كفر سيئاته ورفع درجته اللهم اغفر له ورحمه وتجاوز عنه .. pic.twitter.com/IJ5ihorBDR — محمد آل جاسم التميمي (@M_tmemi) September 29, 2019

The shooter, who also wounded five security personnel during the attack, was killed by security forces after refusing to surrender. Al-Fagham, who had often been seen pictured with King Salman and the late King Abdullah, was widely described as “the kings’ walking stick.” His name was trending worldwide through the hashtag #عبدالعزيز_الفغم.

But some weren't convinced of the official story. One Twitter user mockingly wrote, "Yeah he was shot by his friend Mohammad Bin Salman."

اطلاق نار من صديقه محمد ابن سلمان ههههه — فراس البصراوي (@firas23855553) September 29, 2019

While the murder of al-Fagham is allegedly the result of a personal dispute, people have been speculating that the shooter was hired by Mohammad Bin Salman, but stopped short of explaining why.

The incident is reminiscent of the murder of Khashoggi last year, whose death is still being attributed to the Saudi crown prince.