  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Saudi King Salman’s Guard Abdulaziz Al-Fagham Allegedly Shot by a Friend

Saudi King Salman’s Guard Abdulaziz Al-Fagham Allegedly Shot by a Friend

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published September 29th, 2019 - 10:08 GMT
AFP
AFP

According to state-run news outlets Major General Abdulaziz al-Fagham, who was also the bodyguard of Saudi King Salman, was killed following a personal dispute.

Major General Abdulaziz al-Fagham allegedly died of gunshot wounds in hospital after a friend shot him at Al Shatti district of the Red Sea city of Jeddah. The incident took place at a mutual friend’s house, according to the spokesman of the Mecca region police.

The shooter, who also wounded five security personnel during the attack, was killed by security forces after refusing to surrender. Al-Fagham, who had often been seen pictured with King Salman and the late King Abdullah, was widely described as “the kings’ walking stick.” His name was trending worldwide through the hashtag #عبدالعزيز_الفغم. 

But some weren't convinced of the official story. One Twitter user mockingly wrote, "Yeah he was shot by his friend Mohammad Bin Salman." 

While the murder of al-Fagham is allegedly the result of a personal dispute, people have been speculating that the shooter was hired by Mohammad Bin Salman, but stopped short of explaining why. 

The incident is reminiscent of the murder of Khashoggi last year, whose death is still being attributed to the Saudi crown prince.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now