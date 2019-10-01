School Girls in Iran Mock "Morality Police" for Harassing them About Improper Hijab

Iranian women have been protesting compulsory hijab for months, and now that the school year has started, so have young school girls.

Although my family has been taken hostage by Islamic Republic, women inside #Iran are not intimated and are sending videos of #resistance against compulsory hijab. In this video two women fight back against morality police enforcer.#WhiteWednesdays pic.twitter.com/0lX76BpBOQ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 28, 2019

In the Islamic Republic of Iran, while relatives of officials live in the West & flout the dress code, ordinary women suffer.



Sometimes, even women who wear chador are fined because officials need money



Hijab is now a business for Iran's corrupt regime.#MyCameraIsMyWeapon pic.twitter.com/8WWku520wr — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 19, 2019

People have reacted to videos of "morality police" assaulting women for not wearing the hijab by criticizing what they say is hypocrisy of allowing men to wear ‘Western’ clothing while women have to wear compulsory conservative outfits.

Can anyone tell me how these 'morality' police square the circle of enforcing modesty/hijab for women whilst going about the streets dressed in tightly cut western clothing? Why are men in the Islamic Republic not subject to the same modesty rules as women? (I know the answer) — LaterLindsay (@tindsaylully) September 28, 2019

As for school girls, those as young as 7 years old, have to endure the strict Islamic laws of the Iranian republic whereby they have to wear compulsory hijab.

Today is the fisrt day of school in Iran and we are the rebels. This year we students will get united against #ForcedHijab



Nobody told us that rebellion is a talent we can all learn when we have been forced to wear hijab from age of 7. Now we make everyday like #WhiteWednesdays pic.twitter.com/mq05oe4xMe — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 23, 2019

Today is the first day of school in Iran where girls are forced to wear hijab from the age of 7 when the start school. If they don’t wear hijab, then they won’t be able to get an education.#WhiteWednesdays call on global feminists to condemn this child abuse & gender apartheid pic.twitter.com/GPAyRTljVu — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 23, 2019

School girls have been sharing videos of themselves mocking morality police on social media for harassing them over not wearing "proper" hijab.

Morality police in Iran is so much despised & ridiculed that these school girls sent me a video mocking at their tactics.



Authorities intimidated people into not sending me videos. They've arrested my family. But, as long as Iranians keep sending videos & I'll keep sharing them pic.twitter.com/Sg0FkVnQNf — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 30, 2019

An Iranian female activist’s family have been arrested in an attempt to threaten her for protesting against Iran’s obligatory hijab laws. Since she currently resides in New York, they decided to punish her family in Iran instead.

My beloved brother was taken hostage by the Islamic Republic 4 days ago in order to try and silence me. I haven’t seen him for 10 yrs bc I’m not allowed to visit my homeland and he’s not allowed to leave it. The Islamic regime has been tearing Iranian families apart for 40 years pic.twitter.com/AVQvfNQZQm — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 27, 2019

My brother Ali Alinejad was arrested last night by Islamic Republic Intelligence Ministry agent just because of my campaign against humans rights abuses. This is called hostage taking.

@HassanRouhani !You talk of peace at the UN, but yet you are terrorizing people inside iran. pic.twitter.com/vsaEX5AAUb — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 25, 2019

Masih Alinejad has received massive support on social media from activists calling on human rights organizations to do something about the difficult situation her family has to live through.

My friend @AlinejadMasih's family are paying the price of her fight to empowering women against forced #Hijab, against misogyny. #WhiteWednesdays has been a powerful tool used by women in #Iran to fight for their freedom. What are we doing about it?https://t.co/czPHLr1Yc5 — Zara Kay (@zarakayk) September 27, 2019

Compulsory hijab remains an issue for females in conservative countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia but activists are still getting arrested and persecuted for protesting the laws.