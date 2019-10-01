School Girls in Iran Mock "Morality Police" for Harassing them About Improper Hijab

  1. Home
Salam Bustanji

Published October 1st, 2019
Rami Khoury/ Al Bawaba
Iranian women have been protesting compulsory hijab for months, and now that the school year has started, so have young school girls. 

People have reacted to videos of "morality police" assaulting women for not wearing the hijab by criticizing what they say is hypocrisy of allowing men to wear ‘Western’ clothing while women have to wear compulsory conservative outfits. 

As for school girls, those as young as 7 years old, have to endure the strict Islamic laws of the Iranian republic whereby they have to wear compulsory hijab.   

School girls have been sharing videos of themselves mocking morality police on social media for harassing them over not wearing "proper" hijab.

An Iranian female activist’s family have been arrested in an attempt to threaten her for protesting against Iran’s obligatory hijab laws. Since she currently resides in New York, they decided to punish her family in Iran instead. 

Masih Alinejad has received massive support on social media from activists calling on human rights organizations to do something about the difficult situation her family has to live through. 

Compulsory hijab remains an issue for females in conservative countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia but activists are still getting arrested and persecuted for protesting the laws. 


