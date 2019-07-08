Sculpture of The US First Lady in Slovenia Stirs Controversy

Published July 8th, 2019 - 07:06 GMT
Melania Trump's wooden sculpture in Slovenia. (AFP)
Melania Trump's wooden sculpture in Slovenia. (AFP)

A new sculpture of US First Lady Melania Trump was unveiled in her home country Slovenia triggering mixed reviews.

The sculpture was carved in wood and modelled to be unveiled at the first lady’s hometown, Sevnica, showing her in a blue dress like the one she wore at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

It was cut from the trunk of a linden tree by the US artist Brad Downey.

While many criticized the sculpture saying it does not look alike her, others saw it as a chance to honor her.

Since the inauguration Melania Trump sparked controversy in her home country. Many adored her but others criticized the fact she has not done anything to promote her country or a small town plus she did not pay any visit to Slovenia since Donald Trump entered the White House as US President.

