Sculpture of The US First Lady in Slovenia Stirs Controversy

A new sculpture of US First Lady Melania Trump was unveiled in her home country Slovenia triggering mixed reviews.

The sculpture was carved in wood and modelled to be unveiled at the first lady’s hometown, Sevnica, showing her in a blue dress like the one she wore at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

It was cut from the trunk of a linden tree by the US artist Brad Downey.

While many criticized the sculpture saying it does not look alike her, others saw it as a chance to honor her.

This Melania Trump statue has a familiar face. pic.twitter.com/7kdvjI9BNO — Ian Caveney (@IanCaveney) July 6, 2019

Melania Trump First Lady& former model has earned the love & trust of the people in Slovenian. A famous artist hand carved a beautiful sculpture of Melania. The statue was unveiled with ambiguous Reviews. The statue has the image of scarecrow. — stokesmorgan (@maryannstok) July 6, 2019

Since the inauguration Melania Trump sparked controversy in her home country. Many adored her but others criticized the fact she has not done anything to promote her country or a small town plus she did not pay any visit to Slovenia since Donald Trump entered the White House as US President.