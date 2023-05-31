Secret Israeli agent killed in boat capsize in Italy

ALBAWABA - A former Mossad agent was among people killed in Italian boat accident two days ago, European media outlets including Italian newspaper "La Repubblica" reported on Tuesday.

According to media outlets, the former Israeli agent was identified as Erez Shimoni, 54, and died in the boat capsize on Sunday in northern Italy. The boat also carried out Italian agents.

Reports detailed that 23 people were onboard of the boat, with 19 of them identified as Italian and Israeli intelligence officers, either currently serving or retired.

La Repubblica added that people gathered on the boat to celebrate a birthday party.

Less than 12 hours after the boat accident, an Israeli bizjet used for official sensitive flights took off from Israel to Milano, near Lake Maggiore, where the Israeli Mossad agent whose name cannot be revealed in Israel died, along with Italian secret service agents https://t.co/hlnAtgW1kg — avi scharf (@avischarf) May 30, 2023

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of a former member of the security forces, while Italy’s security service has admitted that two of the others — a 62-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman — were employees.

Furthermore, reports showed that the former Israeli agent was accompanied with approximately 10 other Israeli intelligence officers during the event.

Italian authorities said that the boat capsized killing four people on Lake Maggiore on Sunday due to the strong winds. they added that despite warnings of the bad weather the boat sailed.