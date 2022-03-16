'Send Trump to NATO': Could He 'Get Things More Done' Than Biden?

Diplomatic efforts to contain the European crisis as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine for the third consecutive week have pushed for a NATO summit in Brussels later this month. However, a relevant remark tweeted by the son of former US President Donald Trump has sparked a lot of internet conversations.

On Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. suggested that his father, the 45th president of the United States should be sent to the NATO summit later this March, instead of President Joe Biden, saying that only his father "can get something done right."

Sending Biden to Europe for “High Stakes” NATO talks will only embolden our enemies further.

If you want to get something done right send Trump. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 16, 2022

Trump Jr.'s remarks have followed strong republican attacks towards the US administration in terms of its reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on since the 24th of February.

Several conservative US politicians have urged the Biden administration to respond to demands made by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to close his country's airspace to stop Russian airstrikes across Ukrainian cities and towns.

Moreover, pro-Trump supporters have been accusing Joe Biden and his administration of mishandling the Ukrainian crisis, suggesting that "such a war would not have happened if Donald Trump was in office".

Three things about that:

1. @POTUS is the elected President of a NATO country, so therefore should be part of those talks #BidenWon.

2. The only Trump that gets anything right is @MaryLTrump.

3. If they need an expert in anything "high", it's you Jnr. https://t.co/bQ3CatqsD4 — Brian Julien (@bjmusicman) March 16, 2022

*If you want to get something done right (for Putin) send Trump



Since what we actually want is something done well for America, we're sending Biden. pic.twitter.com/BTcMlW1FHu — (not really) The Queen of the Universe 🏳️‍🌈 (@rani_yachts) March 16, 2022

Consequently, many online users have been contemplating how things would have been different in today's world if Donald Trump had won a second term in the White House.

The tweet posted by Donald Trump Jr. has sparked wide controversies online, with many people expressing support for his suggestion, while others condemned his tweet, saying republicans "are still trying to treat Trump as though he is in office."