Set on Fire by Husband: Iraqi Victim Sparks Social Media Calls for Women's Protection

Riham Darwish

Published April 14th, 2020 - 08:44 GMT
Concerns have risen worldwide regarding a spike in domestic violent attacks against women. (Twitter)

Video of an Iraqi woman, who has been hospitalized after being set on fire by her husband, have gone viral across social media, sparking numerous calls to protect women in the country especially amid the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19.

With the hashtag #ملاك_حيدر_الزبيدي, tens of Twitter users circulated photos and videos showing Malak Haidar Al Zubaidy before and after the attack, demanding government action to protect women in the country.

Malak, who is only 19-years-old, was reportedly set on fire by her husband after months-long arguments. The victim, who has been severely injured during the attack, was reportedly not allowed to see her parents for the last 8 months.

In a Facebook post, Malak's husband denied allegations of attacking her, arguing that "she caused the fire and is accusing him of it". 

Concerns have risen worldwide regarding a spike in domestic violent attacks against women in several countries, where the outbreak of COVID-19 has hindered police ability to protect vulnerable members of the society.


