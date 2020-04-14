Set on Fire by Husband: Iraqi Victim Sparks Social Media Calls for Women's Protection

Video of an Iraqi woman, who has been hospitalized after being set on fire by her husband, have gone viral across social media, sparking numerous calls to protect women in the country especially amid the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19.

A girl born in 2000 (she’s barley 20) was burned by her family’s husband in Najaf. They have been restricting her from seeing her parents for the past 8 months. Upon justifying their actions they are saying “we are the sons of a commander no one can touch us” #ملاك_حيدر_الزبيدي pic.twitter.com/3nRRs7P2DU — Tara Shwani (@tara_burhan) April 12, 2020

With the hashtag #ملاك_حيدر_الزبيدي, tens of Twitter users circulated photos and videos showing Malak Haidar Al Zubaidy before and after the attack, demanding government action to protect women in the country.

Malak, who is only 19-years-old, was reportedly set on fire by her husband after months-long arguments. The victim, who has been severely injured during the attack, was reportedly not allowed to see her parents for the last 8 months.

i saw a video of her in the hospital and i can’t get her screams out of my head. justice for malak. don’t call me a “triggered feminist” when there are women out there in the world getting burned alive by their husbands/families. #ملاك_حيدر_الزبیدي — دارين (@dareenalhabsi) April 13, 2020

In a Facebook post, Malak's husband denied allegations of attacking her, arguing that "she caused the fire and is accusing him of it".

There is no need for #feminist movements during pandemic, right? Well, tell that to Malak Hayder Al-Zubiedi who was burned alive.



Check out her husband’s response who has the nerve to say “by the way this is my wife and I had nothing to do with it.”#ملاك_حيدر_الزبيدي pic.twitter.com/8wEjVMnqCx — Shko 3.2 (@shkoagha) April 12, 2020

If you ever wondered why we need feminism, now you know.



#ملاك_حيدر_الزبيدي — 𝐋𝐎𝐓𝐔𝐒 ♋︎ (@groovy70x) April 12, 2020

Concerns have risen worldwide regarding a spike in domestic violent attacks against women in several countries, where the outbreak of COVID-19 has hindered police ability to protect vulnerable members of the society.