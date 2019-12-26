Sexual Extortion of Moroccan Political Activist by MP From Her Own Party Revealed in Angry Video

A Morrocan political activist made shocking allegations against a member of parliament from her own party, saying she has been banned from entering the party’s headquarters in her town after allegedly refusing to engage in a sexual relationship with him.

At the beginning of her live video, Ihssane Hessani attempts to persuade a security guard to let her enter the headquarters of the National Rally of Independents (RNI) party in Taourirt north of Morocco.

After failing to enter the building, Hessani bursts in anger and reveals the reason she's denied entry despite being a member of the party for the last four years.

Although Hessani did not name the MP to whom she was referring, she said that she was pressured into sleeping with him so she can continue her activity within the party. She described the party's actions as a tax she is paying for refusing his request.

RNI's members issued an official statement supporting their colleague and calling on Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch who heads the party to take serious action.

Translation: "We as fighters for the party from all corners of the country renew our unconditional solidarity with Ihssane Hessani for what she faced from certain party members."

Ihssane Hessani later removed her video saying that is has been misused against the party but stressed that she stands by her words and allegations. She also posted different documents as proof of her membership at the RNI.

Translation: "I deleted my previous posts (the videos) because they have been horribly exploited by some enemies of the party, but I still stand by my legitimate demands"

Hours after her video went viral, RNI's coordinator in the Eastern Province Mohamed Aujjar issued a statement through the RNI's official website, in which he expressed his shock of Hessani's allegations but promised an immediate investigation into the matter.

سبب آخر ينظاف إلى أسباب العزوف السياسي والانتخابي عند الشباب؛

المناضلون يهانون من طرف الشماكرية والحياحة أمام المقرات.النموذج من إقليم تاوريرت.



الشابة إحسان الحساني،عضوالتجمع الوطني للأحرار،تتعرض للابتزاز الجنسي من طرف المسؤول المحلي للحزب بالجهة.



Translation: "One more reason why youth have lost interest in taking part in politics and elections. Activists are being insulted by those in power and are not allowed into parties' headquarters."