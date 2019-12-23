Sexual Harassment of Women at Saudi Festival Could Sabotage the Kingdom's Huge PR Efforts

Dozens of women took to social media to report sexual harassment attacks during Saudi’s Middle Beast Festival taking place in the capital Riyadh, detailing groping and undressing attempts, with the police watching and not taking action.

In a video she posted on Snapchat, an American woman called out sexual harassment she experienced herself during the festival. Even though she described the event itself as 'creative', she was furious about the level of harassment she witnessed, including Saudi women in abayas and hijabs being groped and touched throughout the night.

أمريكية حضرت الفعالية تقول:

-أحببت الحفل لكنني كرهت الحضور بسبب المستوى اللامعقول من التحرش

-لم أفعل شيئاً مثيراً للغرائز ومع ذلك حاول البعض الإمساك بي و تحسس جسدي

-شاهدت نساء ترتدين العبائات و محجبات و تم التحرش بهن ومحاولة لمس أجسادهن من قبل الحضور!

أنتم همج!

#تحرش_ميدل_بيست pic.twitter.com/7dgjTePAs8 — Mareeeمار ☕️ (@MareeeMOO) December 22, 2019

Translation: "An American woman who attended the event says: I liked the festival but I hated the experience because of the unbelievable level of harassment. I didn't do anything provocative but even so, some people tried to grope me and feel me up. I saw women in abayas and hijabs being harassed and groped. Savages!"

Saudi women too expressed their shock at their experience during the festival, some vowing to never attend similar events until serious action is taken. Several attendees even suggested that some security forces just watched as the sexual attacks took place without taking action.

The amount of sexual harassment was unbearable. I couldn’t take two steps without a guy coming tryna flirt of tryna touch me. I swear it is so disrespectful how these humans act like wild animals. #تحرش_ميدل_بيست — Mona🐒 (@monkey_pistol6) December 21, 2019

#saudiMenHarassing#تحرش_ميدل_بيست

She said about her friend “the girl is having a breakdown, group of men blockade her and ripped her blouse and her bra, she cant stand up, she screams and no one hearing and no one can see pic.twitter.com/gACD8fkLY7 — Above and beyond (@2jFe6vbw9Jbt9Ty) December 22, 2019

Additionally, a Saudi man posted a video in which he talked about being sexually harassed during the festival, saying that other men tried to kiss him, touch his leg and dance with him, prompting him to leave.

While some Saudi men expressed their concern about the reported harassment incidents, some blamed women for going to the festival in the first place, saying that they deserved it by attending such festivals. Meanwhile others considered these claims to be fake stories that are part of a smear campaign.

#تحرش_مدل_بيست #MDLBeast

Sexual harassment is not a joke, it should be taken seriously I’m so disappointed about what i saw tbh. I feel so bad for all the girls who attended this festival where they faced sexual harassments and shit. — Mazen (@MizoAy) December 22, 2019

#تحرش_ميدل_بيست#SaudiMenHarassing

“She deserves to be harassed, nobody told her to dress in such manner infront of them”



“Good, she deserves what happened to her. This is the outcome that waits every woman who goes there, Hahahaha” pic.twitter.com/339UOPJkui — المنشورة الطبية النسوية (@femhealtharabia) December 22, 2019

It's same style " feminism fabricates the stories ".



They wanna to create a fakes concept about entertainment in Saudi Arabia.



There are no single real accusation.



All tweets are "fakes".



Feminism = Delusional accusations.#SaudiMenHarassing — قرناس (@oop00qoo) December 22, 2019

The debate on Saudi Arabia's social media resulted in strong backlash from international activists, who attacked Western celebrities and influencers that were invited to visit and perform in the conservative kingdom, as part of a campaign Saudi Arabia has launched to portray itself as a more liberal country.

Saudi has recently incentivised tourists with a lot of activities to take part in and landmarks to visit.

Despite this, activists drew attention to the country's violations against women's rights activists, LGBTQ communities, and political dissidents.