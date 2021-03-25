Sexual Misconduct: US Chief COVID-19 Scientist Sacked Over Alleged Harassment

  1. Home
Published March 25th, 2021 - 09:16 GMT
Moncef Slaoui
Moncef Slaoui was praised for his role leading the Trump administration's COVID19 Operation Warp Speed. (Twitter)

Even though he is seen amongst the most praised doctors in terms of the COVID19 response in the US, leading the Operation Warp Speed vaccine effort as appointed by the ex-Trump administration, the Moroccan-American researcher Moncef Slaoui has been fired from a phramacuitucal company for "sexual misconduct" allegations.

In a statement by the CEO of the Galvani Bioelectronics it announced the dismissal of the prominent Moncef Slaoui from its board over a letter they received last February, that the doctor was involved in alleged sexual misconduct several years ago.

Slaoui, who has worked for GlaxoSmithKline for 30 years before retiring in 2017 has not yet commented on the sexual misconduct accusations. Galvani Bioelectronics has highlighted their unnegotiable belief in the need for the protection of women in the company.

Since the start of the COVID19 crisis, the Trump administration tasked Slaoui with leading a private-public partnership to accelerate efforts to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

In November 2020 and only a few days after the US presidential elections that ended the Trump period in the White House, the US-German Pfizer-BionTech company unveiled its first vaccine for COVID19, which has been rolled out across the world ever since.

Later, American-based Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have also announced successful vaccines for the novel coronavirus. So far, 130,473,853 vaccine doses have been administrated in the US.

