Is Trump Trying to Keep a Potential Coronavirus Vaccine From the Rest of the World?

Riham Darwish

Published March 16th, 2020 - 10:10 GMT
CureVac announced its plans for mass production if the vaccine proves to be effective. (Shutterstock/Vectorfarmer)

A spokeswoman for the German Health Ministry confirmed to Reuters earlier reports of US President Donald Trump's offer to a German company, whose teams are working on developing a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Welt Am Sonntag had reported that Trump has been trying to lure CureVac to move its research to the US and to grant its health department exclusive access to its results, in exchange for funding.

Despite a tweet by the US ambassador to Germany denying Welt Am Sonntag's statement, the German Health Ministry confirmed it.

As soon as news of Trump's alleged attempt to monopolize the potential vaccine, that can put an end to the epidemic, social media commentators expressed their outrage of what they considered "another attempt to exploit a global crisis to help Americans and throw the rest of the world under the bus".

Online comments condemned such attempts calling on world leaders to seize the opportunity to help all humans regardless of nationality. They also wondered about the reasons driving Trump to ask for exclusive access, especially that CureVac announced plans for mass production if the vaccine proves to be effective.

Americans' reactions to German reports were quite mixed, as some expressed their gratitude for being the top priority of their president.


