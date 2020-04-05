  1. Home
'Let's Test the Vaccine on Africans Like We Tested HIV Drugs on Prostitutes' French Doctors Remarks Prompt Outrage

Riham Darwish

Published April 5th, 2020 - 07:32 GMT
Several African and French footballers from African origins joined social media commentators in protest of the doctors' remarks. (Twitter)

A video of two French doctors discussing the possibility of testing the novel coronavirus potential vaccines on a local TV went viral online, as they suggested testing it "on Africans".

Research Director at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research Dr. Camille Locht and Head of Intensive Care at Cochin hospital in Paris Dr. Jean-Paul Mira agreed during a live televised discussion that COVID-19 vaccines should be tested on Africans first, suggesting that "since people in African countries are not using proper protection measures against the virus such as face masks, they can be a suitable target sample for the vaccine testing."

One of the doctors went on to say that the procedure should be similar to "tests conducted to test HIV drugs on prostitutes who were at a higher risk of contracting the virus than others." 

The doctors' comments prompted strong backlash from social media commentators, who demanded an apology for the remarks. They stated that the remarks reflected a "decades-long colonialist mentality that used to degrade people from other parts of the world, especially descendants of the African continent".

Several African footballers and French footballers of African origins joined social media commentators in protest of the doctors' TV remarks. Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o and Demba Ba were among the first well-known people to respond.

Translation: "Welcome to the West, where white people believe they are so superior that racism and debility become normal. TIME TO RISE "


