Is SHEIN stealing Mexican fabrics?

ALBAWABA - Chinese giant company SHEIN was accused by the Mexican authorities of stealing Indigenous Mexican fabric designs to make "a large number of clothes".

According to the Mexican government, the Chinese global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer was accused of copying "elements of the culture and identity of the Nahua group from San Gabriel Chillac from the state of Puebla."

It further added that SHEIN stole many flower engravings which are related to the Nahua group who can't "compete in the market with industrially produced clothing, and in addition to the economic harm there is moral harm."

Mexico's Culture Secretary asks @SHEIN_Official to publicly explain why they have privatised a traditional cultural expression, copying a symbolic design of the Nahua people of San Gabriel Chilac. https://t.co/O7ReTmeCuE #culturalappropriation pic.twitter.com/pe1lxje7El — Carry Somers (@Carrysomers) July 8, 2023

However, this is not the first case made by Mexico against fashion houses stealing the Mexican native culture's prints and designs, the government and indigenous communities have previously accused many clothing manufacturers of cultural appropriation.

In 2021, Mexico filed a lawsuit against companies specializing in the manufacture of clothing, including the Chinese “SHEIN”, the Spanish “Inditex”, and the American “Batool” and “Anthropologie” due to their alleged use of Mexican fabrics in their designs.

(SHEIN/ Shutterstock)

About SHEIN:

