Shin Bet Arrests Four Israeli Women For Spying For Iran

Published January 13th, 2022 - 08:06 GMT
Israeli soldiers (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Four Israeli women were arrested for alleged spying for Iran. Media reports claim they were providing intelligence information to an Iranian agent.

A full report was carried by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.  It stated four Israeli women were arrested for providing intelligence information to an Iranian agent according to Israel’s domestic intelligence service Shin Bet.

In a statement released on Wednesday Shin Bet said indictments were filed against the four women, but without revealing their names. The four women are immigrant Jews from Iran, who sent photographs for several sites across Israel, including the US Embassy, upon a request by an Iranian agent, the statement said.

Anadolu cites the Israeli Haaretz daily newspaper which said the women were indicted on charges of making contact with a foreign agent, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years. The women did not name the Iranian agent, saying they had no intention of harming Israel’s security, Haaretz said.

The Turkish news agency says there was no comment from Iranian authorities on the report. Other news reports on the social media suggest a man was also arrested with the four Jewish women.

