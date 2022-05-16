Shock! Christian Student Deborah Samuel Killed by Muslim Extremists in Nigeria

ALBAWABA - A terrible murder. This time its from Nigeria, the place is Sokoto, the state in the northern part of the country. Everyone is in shock. How could this be?

نيجيريا ـ طلاب يرجمون زميلتهم المسيحية

ويحرقون جثتها بتهمة الإساءة للنبي محمد

رجم طلبة مسلمون في مدينة سوكوتو بشمال غرب نيجيريا الخميس (12 مايو) طالبة مسيحية حتى الموت، وأحرقوا جثتها بعد اتهامها بالإساءة إلى النبي محمد، حسبما أعلنت الشرطة النيجيرية. pic.twitter.com/xecCFRet03 — Mostaneer (@Mostaneer_20) May 13, 2022

The gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel, a student in the Shehu Shagari College of Education, by Islamic extremists is seen as a horrible murder that speaks of a dark world out there.

#شمال_نيجيريا

ترجمة: كادت فتاة مسيحية أخرى (ملقاة باللون الأخضر) أن تُعدم دون محاكمة اليوم في سوكوتو. وزُعم أنها اتهمتها حشد من الغوغاء بالتجديف أثناء الاحتجاج. كانت على وشك أن تُعدم قبل أن يتدخل بعض الرجال الأكبر سنًا لإنقاذها.

شايفين هذا اللي كنا نحذر منه هذي الفوضى ⤵️ https://t.co/QByAoB9Yqv — ﮼أفريقيا،السوداء (@Black__12Women) May 15, 2022

Samuel is a Christian, she is alleged to have written a text against Prophet Mohammad, and thus, she is accused of blasphemy. If the prophet was alive today he would have condemned the killing because in his day, he was subjected to terrible actions done to him, yet he forgave.

وذكر طالب قال إن اسمه بابانغيدا إن الطالبة نشرت "ملاحظة مسيئة على جروب للطلاب على تطبيق واتساب". وقال إن "الطلاب المسلمين في المدرسة الذين غضبوا من إهانتها احتشدوا وقاموا برجمها حتى الموت".

وقال شاهد طلب عدم نشر اسمه "هناك مجموعة على تطبيق واتساب يشارك فيها الطلاب. — Mostaneer (@Mostaneer_20) May 13, 2022

What is horrendous is the way the student was killed and then set on fire; humans of whatever race, creed and religion usually don't do these things!

Yet here we are, listening to a news story of someone who was first stoned to death and then set on fire by basically, a mob, who call themselves students seeking knowledge.

وقالت سمية عثمان، وهي طالبة في السنة الثانية "أطلقت الشرطة الغاز المسيل للدموع على الطلاب، ثم بدأت في إطلاق النار في الهواء لتفريق الطلاب، لكنهم قاوموا".

أُغلقت السلطات المدرسة الواقعة في ولاية سوكوتو في أقصى شمال غرب نيجيريا بعد الهجوم. — Mostaneer (@Mostaneer_20) May 13, 2022

This is not acceptable and shouldn't be tolerated. The Christian Association of Nigeria issued a statement calling for "peaceful" protests across the country against such terrible acts. These protests are to be held with the confines of their churches on Sunday 22 May.

نتعب و احنا ننظف اسم الاسلام من كلمة الارهاب و يجو بعض الجهال بكل سهولة و يخربو كلشي .. حسبي الله و نعم الوكيل بس — قمر ✨ (@TSlave95) May 15, 2022

Some tried to save her and the police tried to protect her but they couldn't submit to the frenzy of the mob who should now answer to the full letter of the law.