Shocked Kuwait: Four Toddlers Thrown out on The Streets by Their Older Brother

ALBAWABA - A Kuwaiti young man throws out his four little brothers out on the streets and leaves them there to fend for themselves.

صدمة في #الكويت... شاب يرمي إخوانه الأربعة في الشارع! https://t.co/9aa9RGYxx3 — Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) July 3, 2022

The media and the social platforms are picking up on the story with many Kuwaitis talking about this latest heartache. The 19-year-old just picked up his brothers - three to seven years old - and literally threw them out of their home.

شاب يرمي إخوانه الأربعة في الشارع.. صدمة في الكويت

https://t.co/ghXIIjmJro — arabnn.news (@ArabnnNews) July 3, 2022

A Kuwait lady heard them crying, took them to her house and called the police. One of the young brothers is handicapped and another sibling, a seven-year-old, ran away and the police are still looking for him.

Their father has long died and their mother is serving time in prison.

Although many websites are headlining this story as a "shock in Kuwait" one is wondering whether the story is "fabricated".

حقيقة أم مفبرك ؟!!https://t.co/BwD0Y2PpdR — حجية كلثوم (@KulthoomK13) July 3, 2022

However, annaharar.com reports the children have been checked in hospital and handed over to social services in Kuwait.