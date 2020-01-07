Shocking Video of Saudi Woman Attempting Suicide to Flee Domestic Abuse Sparks Outrage

The hashtag #معنفه_تحاول_الانتحار (Abused woman attempts suicide) went viral after a terrifying video of a woman standing on top of a building attempting to commit suicide circulated the internet.

As the woman stands on the edge of the building, a man can be heard threatening the woman as she screams "I'd rather go to jail than live with you, I don't want to stay with you, you're not a human.”

Translation: “I just received a terrifying video of a woman standing on top of a building attempting to commit suicide while a man threatens her as she screams "I'd rather go to jail than live with you, I don't want to stay with you, you're not a human”."

In the viral video, a number of passers-by are gathered on the street, some of them busy filming, while others try to calm the woman down and persuade her not to end her life.

لا يصل أي أنسان/ة للأنتحار إلا أنه وصل أسوء و أبشع مراحل الألم من اليأس و الحزن و الظلم الداخلي و ليس الوازع الديني كما يٌردد أحيانًا .. أتمنى التحقق في المقطع من الجهات المعنية ! pic.twitter.com/CjYLvFiRCt — عدنان | #اسراء_غريب (@Adnan8Mustafa) January 6, 2020

Translation: “No human being reaches the point where they would consider suicide, unless they experienced most horrible levels of agony and despair. I hope this incident comes to the attention of authorities!"

The incident sparked a massive public outcry in the Kingdom, with activists demanding an investigation on the man in the video, and for the woman to be rescued from the domestic abuse she has been experiencing.

Translation: “Saudi Arabia is hell for women.”

Translation: “This is utterly heartbreaking.”

Since the video viral, the issue of domestic abuse and violations of women’s rights came under the spotlight, with women's rights activists expressing their discontent with the ongoing misogyny and sexism in the conservative Kingdom.

كـ سعوديات المفروض نهاية كل سنة نجتمع بساحة كبيرة نبكي ونحضن بعض ان السنة عدّت واحنا مازلنا محافظين على قوانا العقلية صامدين ماانتحرنا — . (@kha_88nn) January 6, 2020

Translation: “As Saudi women, we should all gather every year in the streets, hug each other and weep as another goes by of us managing to maintain our sanity and not committing suicide over the systematic oppression and violations of human rights we face every day."

لا قانون يقف بصفك ولا أهل يسندونك وراح يحطون الغلط عليك ، حياة بائسه في هذي البقعة #معنفه_تحاول_الانتحار — 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧♀ (@Elevenkp) January 6, 2020

Translation: “No law stands by you. No people, even family, will support you. They will put the blame on you. All Saudi women lead miserable lives at this point."

Translation: “Safety and protection of domestic abuse should be a human right to everyone. We as Saudi women are tired for demanding our rights. Unfortunately every Saudi woman still suffers these injustices and crimes.”

On the other hand, some social media users claimed the woman is merely mentally ill, and that she is probably faking being domestically abused for personal reasons. These responses reflect the systemic nature of women's oppression that still persists in Saudi Arabia.

ماعرف شنو ضروفهاوايش اللي خلها تختار السجن عن حياتهاهل هوعنف ولا مرض نفسي ولا لحظه غضب اعرف ان كلامي مارح يعجب البعض بس في ناس وقت الغضب يسوون اشياء مايحسون فيها الا اذا هدو كل اللي اقدر اقوله الله يكون بعونها ويحفظها واتمنى الجهات المختصه تشوف اذا معنفه pic.twitter.com/vCXvjq0kMR — رحـــمـــه (@R7oomx990) January 7, 2020

Translation: “I can’t think of a single reason as to why that woman would attempt suicide. I don’t think it’s domestic abuse, she must be mentally ill. I hope authorities investigate her case and make sure she’s actually being abused or just crazy.”