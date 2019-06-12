Should Rihanna Break Up with her Saudi Boyfriend Over Sudan?

In Sudan, more people are being killed and injured for taking part in peaceful protests against the Saudi-supported military council to step down and hand the government to a civilian government, and Rihanna took to social media to talk about it.





On Wednesday, Rihanna has shared a post via her Instagram story asking people to speak up more about Sudan and share more stories for what is happening on the ground in Sudan while more people are being killed, raped and burnt”.

"They're shooting people's houses, raping women, burning bodies, throwing them in the Nile like vermin, tormenting people, urinating on them, making them drink sewage water, terrorizing the streets, and stopping Muslims from going to eid prayer. There is an Internet blackout! Please share. Raise awareness."

Rihanna (@rihanna ) is the only celebrity to publicly speak out about Sudan. pic.twitter.com/BQ5Y7zjJq3 — supreem (@syrianting) June 11, 2019

The move was highly praised by the Sudanese protesters who have been trying to shed more light in the international media on their story as well as her Sudanese fans base. It led them to urge more starts, influences, and international figures to address the issue in a bid to solve it amid poor media coverage and internet blackout inside Sudan.

Rihanna is preading awareness about Sudan Massacres through her Instagram!



She is the ONLY celebrity to speak out about Sudan. We stan forever. pic.twitter.com/h9oOfKC6XP — Rihanna Facts (@Nevernyny) June 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the starlet’s relationship with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman, whom she was first linked to when a photo of them went viral in 2017, has been a subject of controversy considering Saudi Arabia’s support of the military council to crack down on protesters in Sudan.

Yet the stories Rihanna shared that made her the first actress to address what is happening in Sudan raised speculations over a breakup in the near future.

And “what is ONE of the businesses” that Rihanna’s Saudi Arabian Billionaire boyfriend, engages in? Could it be the “exclusive distribution rights” to TOYOTA vehicles (such as “Thatchers”) within Saudi Arabia, & in “other countries”....such as in #Sudan?!#IAmTheSudanRevolution pic.twitter.com/BXPd6KQedV — Airport Road DC 🔬 💊 (@ARDCmedical) June 11, 2019

What is Actually Happening in Sudan?

During last week alone, more than one hundred peaceful protesters got brutally killed, an estimated number of 70 women and men were raped and hundreds were injured amid an internet blackout in most parts of Sudan where the internet access was cut for multiple days.

*Warning: The following video contains graphic content.

In Darfur, the Janjaweed, a militia accused by rights groups of widespread abuses in the Darfur region, have been accused of carrying out a massacre against civilians killing around ten people and injuring dozens.

This was followed by calls to a nationwide civil disobedience campaign that had brought the country to a standstill in the capital city and other cities as well against Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) who brought violence against protesters demanding a civilian government.

Shocking media reports confirmed dozens of people were systematically raped and around 40 bodies were pulled out of the Nile River. They are believed to be killed by soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary unit who deliberately threw their bodies in the river.