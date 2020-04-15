  1. Home
Should We Take a Hint? Trump May Want to Fire Dr. Fauci After Supporting Media Attacks Against Him

Published April 15th, 2020 - 08:07 GMT
Sean Hannity led the media attack on Dr. Fauci in a whole segment in which he listed major headlines pointing at Dr. Fauci's calming remarks late Feb. (Twitter)

Despite receiving lots of praise for his continuous presence in White House press conferences, to brief Americans on coronavirus updates, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has been under fire for his latest remarks on the country's prevention measures.

American social media has been exploding with rumors that the US President Donald Trump has been furious with CDC's Dr. Anthony Fauci over his Easter morning statements. He said, the country could have avoided the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, has the Trump administration taken prevention measures earlier than it did.

Dr. Fauci's remarks have reportedly angered President Trump, just as much as it infuriated media outlets in favor of him. The media accused Fauci of misleading the President in the first place and being the one to blame for the late alert.

On his show, conservative TV presenter and Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, led the media attack on Dr. Fauci; listing major headlines from late in February, that pointed to Dr. Fauci's calming remarks assuring Americans that there's nothing to worry about. 

President Donald Trump retweeted Sean Hannity's segment, which was perceived by many users as a sign that Trump may be considering firing the prominent doctor, who has extensive experience with diseases and pandemics.

Pro-Trump social media users have also been calling for Dr. Fauci to be laid off, accusing him of misleading the administration and lying to the public, re-sharing his earlier remarks that "the coronavirus isn't a threat to the US".


