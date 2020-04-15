Should We Take a Hint? Trump May Want to Fire Dr. Fauci After Supporting Media Attacks Against Him

Despite receiving lots of praise for his continuous presence in White House press conferences, to brief Americans on coronavirus updates, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has been under fire for his latest remarks on the country's prevention measures.

Media: @Acosta to @JohnKingCNN: "According to a source close to the @WhiteHouse who I spoke with today, @realDonaldTrump has been fretting about Dr. #Fauci for some time now, wondering in calls with allies and associates, 'Why is Dr. Fauci not saying nice things about me?'" pic.twitter.com/VrKdRguM9r — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) April 13, 2020

American social media has been exploding with rumors that the US President Donald Trump has been furious with CDC's Dr. Anthony Fauci over his Easter morning statements. He said, the country could have avoided the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, has the Trump administration taken prevention measures earlier than it did.

#PhysicalDistancing could have saved lives, Dr. Tony Fauci:



“Obviously, you could logically say...you could have saved lives...but there was a lot of pushback.💥 pic.twitter.com/3Ox3QKGzWv — And America For All (@AndAmericaForA1) April 12, 2020

Dr. Fauci's remarks have reportedly angered President Trump, just as much as it infuriated media outlets in favor of him. The media accused Fauci of misleading the President in the first place and being the one to blame for the late alert.

The loss of Dr Anthony Fauci would be an enormous tragedy for the American people!!! He is the voice of reason. #COVID19 #SARSCoV2@realDonaldTrump #Fauci pic.twitter.com/qL1222fpUp — Sam Girgis, MD (@DrSamGirgis) April 13, 2020

On his show, conservative TV presenter and Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, led the media attack on Dr. Fauci; listing major headlines from late in February, that pointed to Dr. Fauci's calming remarks assuring Americans that there's nothing to worry about.

Hannity Explains CoronaVirus Timeline and how MSM try to took Dr Fauci’s words and twist to make them bash President Trump pic.twitter.com/zzdOjr9mGU — Ken Jones⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@sxdoc) April 14, 2020

Another fake news hack job. Trump was ahead of his health advisors



IDr. Fauci. Comment from January 21 should be kept in mind by those accusing anyone in the U.S. of failing to act in time against Covid 19. Watch it all the way through: pic.twitter.com/jtynDQOhXn — Arthur Eckart (@arthur_eckart) April 12, 2020

President Donald Trump retweeted Sean Hannity's segment, which was perceived by many users as a sign that Trump may be considering firing the prominent doctor, who has extensive experience with diseases and pandemics.

Pro-Trump social media users have also been calling for Dr. Fauci to be laid off, accusing him of misleading the administration and lying to the public, re-sharing his earlier remarks that "the coronavirus isn't a threat to the US".