ShutElbitDown: Palestine Action Wants Israeli Arms Maker Out of Britain

ALBAWABA - Trending is the latest activity taken by Palestine Action to shutdown the Israeli arms manufacturer based in the UK called Elbit Systems that has long had many factories in Britain.

To be exact, they had nine factories across the United Kingdom but four were shutdown through the pressure and activism of Palestine Action. This is trending under the hashtag of #ShutElbitDown with videos at @RealMediaGB.

The last action taken by activists was against the headquarters of Elbit in Holborn in London, defacing the doors of the building in red paint and the activists sitting down at the entrance which they barricaded to prevent anyone from entering.

Videoclips of the actions are going viral on the social media that are graphically displaced with the address of the headquarters in full although nobody knows this is the biggest Israeli manufacturer making weapons that are first tried and tested against Palestinians and then sold to countries all over the World including Britain, the United States and Europe.

The four activists were subsequently arrested but they say such actions won't stop them from carrying out their campaign to force out the Elbit headquarters from Britain and demand that the UK government stop backing Israeli apartheid.

In a press release Palestine Action state: The activists have drenched the site exterior in blood red paint using modified fire extinguishsers, and barred site entry with a ‘lock-on’, preventing site operations and number of protestors have turned up in support.

Elbit Systems, is Israel’s largest arms company and manufactures military hardware that includes military drones, target systems and tank ammunitions for the Israeli army to repress and murder Palestinians with numerous examples given. Palestine Action is asking for support to continue their mission.