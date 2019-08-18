Signs Outside Oregon Church Go Viral for Challenging Religious Stereotypes

Clackamas United Church of Christ, in Oregon, has become viral on the internet for its signs that are usually used to convey political messages challenging stereotypes on refugees and the LGBT+.

New photos have resurfaced on the internet for signs were put in front of the church in support of the LGBT+ community in the city welcoming them into an event held by the church. It is believed to be an initiative by Pastor Adam Ericksen who has been appointed recently.

Pastor Adam Ericksen is going viral for the messages he is putting out front of Clackamas United Church of Christ... again pic.twitter.com/zvhULVUyfT — Stone 🥶 (@stonecold2050) August 7, 2019

Older photos of signs about refugees, Islamophobia, diversity and the acceptance of the others in the society were also shared.