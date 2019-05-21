Sinister or Just a bit of Fun? What's With the UK's Milkshake Craze

Earlier this week Nigel Farage, the leader of the surging 'BREXIT Party' in the United Kingdom was attacked with a milkshake - technically classed as an assault under British Common Law. Legal arguments aside, media and twitter culture seems to be divided about the incident. As so often, the arguments for and against are divided along ideological lines.





According to the Sun a hipster Corbynista "lobbed" a premium salted caramel milkshake at Mr. Farage, who was campaigning in Newcastle on the 20th of May. The Brexit party leader responded that the shake was "yobbo flavored" and later posted a picture reading "Whatever they throw at us they will never give up."



From some, the incident was a sign of a growing radicalization across the political spectrum in Britain and also America.

​



For others on the left, it was probably justified, and unlikely to hurt anyone.

​

Several parody accounts and corporate accounts also got involved, including an ironic call to arms and several attempts to riff of the trending "Milkshake" hashtag.



​

​

While many are presenting the milkshake episode as a "bit of fun," others are warning about escalation in the context of a permissive media environment. Will milkshake turn into bricks in the UK?

​

​