Sky News Ad Trolls Trump as President Calls Sadiq Khan 'Loser'

A new ad for the British Sky News coverage of President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK this week has been going viral on the internet for the past few days.

The ad that features 20-foot-tall Donald Trump’s famous orange blimp, shows a shadow moving over London and Buckingham Palace and it finally reveals to be the Trump blimp.

The ad went viral and believed to succeed in its aim, which is promoting the Sky News coverage.

Sky News commercial for their coverage of Trump’s return visit to the U.K. This is genuinely how the rest of the world sees him.

The giant balloon that depicts Trump as a diaper-wearing orange baby, was the focus of anti-Trump protests that erupted in the UK when the US President was due to visit the country in 2018.

Opinions on Trump’s balloon at that time were split online. With some claiming it is the “biggest insult to a sitting US president ever,” including Brexit leader Nigel Farage, others were happy that the mayor's office had "rediscovered its sense of humor" in allowing the float to be displayed, including activist Leo Murray, who is behind the orange Trump blimp.

For the past week, the balloon returned to dominate talks and discussions among groups who are not welcoming Trump in the UK.

As Trump is set to visit the UK on June 3-5, 2019 along with the US First Lady, Melania, calls from anti-Trump groups and activists have been rising to coincide with the US president’s visit. However even before landing in the UK the President had something to say, this time about the UK's divisive London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Both the President and the London Mayor seem to have established a tradition of attacking each other whenever an opportunity arises.



