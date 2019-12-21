  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Smartwatches GPS Could Allow Pedophiles to Track Kids, Putting Them in Danger

Smartwatches GPS Could Allow Pedophiles to Track Kids, Putting Them in Danger

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published December 21st, 2019 - 06:39 GMT
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

According to a recent report, nearly all GPS-enabled smartwatches share a cloud platform developed by the Chinese white-label electronics maker Thinkrace, which is one of the largest manufacturers of location-tracking devices.

The popular platform works as a back-end system for GPS-enabled devices, storing and retrieving locations and other device data. 

The problem is, the company does not only sell these child-tracking watches to parents who want to keep tabs on their children. Thinkrace also sells them to third-party businesses, which then repackage and relabel the devices with their own branding to be sold on to other consumers.

Tech experts say that the commands that control the devices do not require authorization and the commands are well documented, allowing anyone with basic knowledge to gain access and track a device.

Due to the fact that there is no randomization of account numbers, experts found they could access devices in bulk simply by increasing each account number by one.

Since the story broke the internet, parents began having second thought about buying these seemingly convenient smartwatches for their children. 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...