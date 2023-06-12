Smurfs village found in Yemen

ALBAWABA - A video showing a very small village in Yemen, the video's creator claims that the village belongs to the Smurfs, which has raised doubts about the existence of these fictional characters in reality.

In the video, small-sized houses are shown, and the voices of people can be heard, with one of them claiming that this small village in Yemen belongs to the Smurfs and that they used to live there.

فيديو متداول لأكتشاف قريه تعود للسنافر في اليمن😅!!pic.twitter.com/JI2XIGYjeV — HereandHere (@HereandHere) June 10, 2023

The Smurfs is a Belgian comic franchise centered on a fictional colony of small, blue, humanoid creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest.

The news page on Facebook "Saheh Khabarak" stated, "This is not true, the video, which started as a joke, is actually an art work depicting a model of an old Jordanian village in Wadi Rum, this work is created by a Jordanian artist."

There is no official statement released by the Yemeni authorities regarding the authenticity of this video.