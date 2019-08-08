Social Media Turns Red in Solidarity With Kashmir

Social media users have been turning their profile pictures to red in solidarity with protests in the majority of the Muslim region of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is at a time when the hard-right Hindu nationalist Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, Monday, of revoking the “special status” of the region as part of its efforts to crack down on dissent voices.

Yet, this did not stop Kashmiris who have gone to the streets to protest the decision and attract international attention.

As part of the Kashmiris efforts to raise awareness, the hashtag “Red For Kashmir” has been launched and users turned their profiles into the red to call the world’s attention into the Indian government’s bid to spark a war with Kashmir.

Additionally, the internet and telecommunications are believed to be blocked by the Indian authorities in the region.