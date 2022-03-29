Social Media: What do You Make of The 'Arab' Negev Summit

ALBAWABA - Trending on the social media is the Negev desert Summit in Israel that brought together Arab Foreign Ministers - Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed of the UAE, Nasser Bourita of Morocco, Abdul Latif Zayani of Bahrain and Sameh Shoukry of Egypt. They met with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and with the attendance of the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

#Palestinian factions criticises 'summit of shame' held in Israel https://t.co/4rVLYikZMt — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) March 29, 2022

Much news is being posted on the social media about the first "Arab ministers" summit to be held in Israel following the 2020 Abraham Accords held under the auspices of the now ex-president Donald Trump at the White House.

بريللا بريللا بريلليله pic.twitter.com/8JGcckBLdC — Mona Seif (@Monasosh) March 28, 2022

Many were not to happy about the meeting and registered their protests in different ways. One posted the meeting was but a regional alliance lead by Israel and under American patronage.

أهو ميلاد تحالف اقليمي بقيادة اسرائيل ورعاية امريكا؟ أم مجرد تدشين رسمي لتخلي امريكا عن "مقاولة" العالم العربي لاسرائيل، كي تتفرغ للصين؟

مفهوم بالطبع موقف هذا التحالف من المسألة الفلسطينية. السؤال هو كيف سيجسد هذا التحالف عدائه لطموح الشعوب العربية للديمقراطية؟ هل بالتدخل عسكريا؟ pic.twitter.com/ztF4d9Qtbe — Bahey eldin Hassan (@BaheyHassan) March 28, 2022

He added its an official launching to making the Arab world lead by Israel while the USA turns to different places around the world like China. However, where is the Palestinian question in all this. He added this normalization summit is nothing but a 'stab in the back'.

The "Normalisation summit" that brought Israel's and Arab foreign ministers together in Al-Naqab has sparked anger among defenders of Palestinian human rights, describing it as a "stab in back" of Palestinians, who have been enduring savage Israeli attacks for more than 7 decades pic.twitter.com/m7sEHs3pZ3 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) March 28, 2022

One talked about a new regional order being formed under different countries of the Middle East, on that will shape the region.

ما فشل فيه "بيريز" وغلمانه قبل 3 عقود؛ لن ينجح فيه سواه بعد عقود من الدم والبطولة والشهداء.

هنا كيان غاصب يحتل أرضنا وقدسنا وأقصانا.

كيان تسكنه الغطرسة وأحلام الهيمنة، وليس التعايش.

وهنا أمّة عظيمة تؤمن أن صراعها معه "صراع وجود"، ولن تزعزع إيمانها مراهقات السياسة.

والزمن بيننا. pic.twitter.com/TMhxXLhF5Z — ياسر الزعاترة (@YZaatreh) March 29, 2022

Also, there was very different readings of the meetings relating to the Palestinian side which came from Jordan. And many argued including Israelis that no matter how much the Jewish government tries, the central crux of the matter is Palestine and the Palestinians.

FMs from all Arab countries that had normalized with Israel, except for Jordan, met with Sec. Blinken and the Israelis, while the Jordanian king along with his foreign minister decided to visit Ramallah for the first time since 2017. Message? https://t.co/AnJb0rZfKp — Taghreed Risheq (@taghreedrisheq) March 28, 2022

But many know that no matter how hard they try to turn the other way; Blinken for instance knows the major issue is Palestine and solutions must be found to that. However, for some there are other goals for the meeting, maybe message pointing to the USA and the revival Iran nuclear deal which Israel and the UAE, in particular don't like.

Goals ofIsraeli-Arab summit go beyond Iran

While the foreign ministers of Israel, the United States and four Arab Gulf nations emphasized cooperation on containing Iran, their meeting also seems aimed at boosting Israel's role in regional affairs.

https://t.co/tZOSxsaZIA — Daoud Kuttab داود كُتّاب (@daoudkuttab) March 28, 2022

There was also a more personal view provided by the UAE Minister and it proved revealing:

I am not sure I have ever heard a more powerful 90 seconds than these words spoken by UAE foreign minister @ABZayed in Israel, today.



wow! pic.twitter.com/snJN7l6PRd — Rev. Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) March 28, 2022

But Abdel Barri Atwan, who needs no introduction, put it this way with his usual flair and political alacrity or maybe just disappointment:

عطوان على اليوتيوب:



الفاتحة على قبر بن غوريون.. شرق أوسط جديد بدون السعودية؟ وهجوم مسلح بالخضيرة يفسد مولد المطبعينhttps://t.co/TjG3vKWrJI — عبد الباري عطوان (@abdelbariatwan) March 28, 2022

And where is Palestine in all this. Somebody on social decided to add an artistic view that may just bring out its global importance.

I stand with @Lowkey0nline and other courageous artists who support Palestinian liberation. I was proud sign this letter and I hope you will too when it goes public in a few days. @Spotify, do not bow down to the Israeli lobby https://t.co/2lUYrEGmX7 — Miko Peled (@mikopeled) March 29, 2022

Back to Israel; supposedly there is some truth in this comment but which nobody really ignored in the first place because Israel exists but why hammer the point:

وزير الخارجية الإماراتي: إسرائيل جزء من هذه المنطقة منذ وقت طويل وحان الوقت لنعرف بعضنا pic.twitter.com/YCaBisDdpe — الأردنية نت (@alurdunyya) March 28, 2022

There might be something in this as well as its Iran many are afraid of:

تحليل غاية في الدقه و اعتقد ما أردنا ان تصبح المنطقه مستقره علينا نقل المعركه الي العمق الفارسي بمعني دعم نضال الشعب الاحوازي اي تحرير الثروة الاحوازيه و تجفيف منابع الإرهاب خطوة عميقه تصب في صالح الاستمرار و الازدهار لهذه المنطقه شكرا لك دكتوره علي هذا التحليل @Najat_AlSaeed https://t.co/B1VdSiLWxE — hamid mtasher (@HamedMusher) March 29, 2022

But one decided to be more forceful and terse at the same time:

على أي أرض مسلوبة يجتمعون؟ pic.twitter.com/SRnsSvt06D — Ghada Oueiss غادة عويس (@ghadaoueiss) March 28, 2022

One called the meeting a masquerade which Jordan refusing to attend:

رفض #الأردن حضور هذه الحفلة التنكرية العجائبية رغم تلقيه دعوة بحسب الصحافة الإسرائيلية يستحق الشكر مع إنه وقع معاهدة السلام منذ العام 1994 . pic.twitter.com/OzGtYFvxvq — ياسر أبوهلالة (@abuhilalah) March 28, 2022

One well-known media personality put it this way and its in translation: Since Sadat's trip to Jerusalem, the Zionist dreams of the new Middle East have not stopped, but it will remain just illusions as long as the Palestinian people have a beating heart..."