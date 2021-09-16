'Soothes The Mind': Music is Therapy as Seniors Display in Jordan

ALBAWABA – Music is therapy. Musicians Maysaa Abu Lughod and Lana Mushtaq have recently put this concept into practice by visiting a retirement home for the elderly in Jordan and playing to the male and female seniors there.

They do that on voluntary basis, and this is not the first time they visited the home. On video distributed on the social media (twitter and facebook), seniors were seen slowly moving around the floor in an enchanting manner as Maysaa played the Oud and Lana the Arabic tubly in a serene, relaxed atmosphere that was lively too. Everyone was happy.

Some were dancing, others were clapping. “The smiles and happiness on the faces of these seniors encouraged us to come more than once,” said Maysaa.

“Music is good therapy,” Maysaa adds because it deals with the mind and helps people mentally, physically, spiritually and socially.

وين اولادهم شو صعب الانسان يوصل لهيك عمر بدون عائلته — Razan AbuAlfoul 🇯🇴 (@razanabualfoull) September 15, 2021

Both She and Lana give private therapy lessons at home and hope this practice would become widespread in Jordan because it really helps with the hectic world of today.

Social media posts have been supportive of this initiative. Many said how wonderful it is to go visit the elderly home and make the people there happy with one adding it is a “proven fact, music has a positive impact” on people and “it can’t be denied”. Experts in the field have also long said this.

Another said it was the most beautiful thing he saw, people enjoying themselves to the delight of real, live music players. What can be more rejuvenating?

من أجمل ما رأيت pic.twitter.com/wi0McP17Fn — Hasssan Alqudah 🇪🇸🇯🇴 حسّان 🤦‍♂️ (@Hassan_Alqudah) September 15, 2021

However another asked “were is their sons and daughters” and “it’s really difficult for a person to reach such a stage in life without a family." But this is another story.