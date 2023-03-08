Spanish court orders man to pay ex-wife $218,300

ALBAWABA A Spanish court ordered a man to pay his ex-wife €200,000 , ($218,300) (over ₹1.7 crore) for 25 years of unpaid housework.

The decision was taken based on the minimum wage throughout their marriage, court documents showed.

Court said she had dedicated herself "to essentially working in the home, which meant looking after the home and the family and all that involves".

The couple had two daughters, with their marriage governed by a separation of property regime, which specified that whatever each party earned was theirs alone, which in this case would have left the wife with no access to any of the wealth acquired through years of partnership.

Legal papers showed a breakdown of what she would have earned annually for the years between June 1995 and December 2020.

