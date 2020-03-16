Spanish Newspaper Video Depicts Kidnapping of Saudi Princess from a Year Ago

  1. Home
Published March 16th, 2020 - 07:20 GMT
The Spanish report explained that the princess has been a vocal advocate for women's rights and has often criticized religious institutions in the country (Twitter)

Spanish daily ABC has just released a surveillance video clip, reportedly depicting the minutes leading to the arrest of Saudi prominent Princess Basmah bint Saud Al Saud, who has been missing for more than a year now.

The Spanish report explained that the princess, who has been a vocal advocate for women's rights and has often criticized religious institutions in Saudi, was abducted on the 28th of February 2019, while trying to leave the country for Switzerland to receive medical treatment.

Princess Basma has since been held in Hair's maximum-security prison, the newspaper confirms.

The short security clip showed 8 men dressed in t-shirts and jeans waiting for the princess and two of her daughters outside an elevator in her Jeddah palace, led by another man dressed in a white traditional thobe.

Translation: "Spanish newspaper posts a video of Princess Basma bint Saud Al Saud being arrested from her palace in Jeddah by the Tiger squad that is run by MBS"

News of the princess, who grew up between KSA, Lebanon, and the UK, going missing was circulated last November after a Newsweek report that believed she was abducted by security forces because she was out of sight since last spring.

Sources close to the princess suspect that her arrest is part of a crackdown led by the Saudi heir Mohammad bin Salman against his critics among the royal family.

Early last week, western media reported the arrest of several senior Saudi princes and linked them to MBS's alleged attempts to claim power next fall.


