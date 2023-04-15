Spanish woman spends 500 days in cave

  1. Home
Published April 15th, 2023 - 05:13 GMT
(Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
She wanted to learn about the effects of isolation on the mind and the human body, through this experience.

ALBAWABA - A 50-year-old Spanish woman spent 500 days in a cave at a depth of 70 meters.

Beatriz Flamini, an extreme sports player and mountain climber, came out from her cave on Friday, after spending her time, for about two years playing sports, drawing, painting and knitting wool hats.

Flamini, who began her adventure on Saturday, Nov.20, 2021, was 48 years old when she entered the cave, and celebrated her birthday twice alone underground.

She wanted to learn about the effects of isolation on the mind and the human body, through this experience.

The Spanish woman had no contact with the outside world and expressed her unwillingness to go out.

"When they came in to get me out, I was asleep. I thought something had happened, and I said, 'This quickly?! I haven't finished reading my book yet", Flamini said. "I never thought about hitting the emergency button or getting out of the cave, I really didn't want to get out."

Her experiment has been closely watched by scientists seeking to learn more about the capabilities of the human brain and its circadian rhythm.

