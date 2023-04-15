Spanish woman spends 500 days in cave

ALBAWABA - A 50-year-old Spanish woman spent 500 days in a cave at a depth of 70 meters.

Beatriz Flamini, an extreme sports player and mountain climber, came out from her cave on Friday, after spending her time, for about two years playing sports, drawing, painting and knitting wool hats.

Beatriz Flamini, 50, entered the cave on Nov. 21, 2021, to learn about the effects of solitude and deprivation on the human mind and body. https://t.co/FMa44hBiBP — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 15, 2023

Flamini, who began her adventure on Saturday, Nov.20, 2021, was 48 years old when she entered the cave, and celebrated her birthday twice alone underground.

She wanted to learn about the effects of isolation on the mind and the human body, through this experience.

Beatriz Flamini: Athlete emerges after 500 days living in cave https://t.co/ERctrfeaT8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 14, 2023

The Spanish woman had no contact with the outside world and expressed her unwillingness to go out.

Beatriz Flamini, 50, spent 500 days underground for a science experiment looking at the effects of extreme isolation on people and how living underground can interfere with the human body.



Here's the moment she came out of the cave 👇https://t.co/4dSrzg15cK pic.twitter.com/rqstBLDqvk — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 15, 2023

"When they came in to get me out, I was asleep. I thought something had happened, and I said, 'This quickly?! I haven't finished reading my book yet", Flamini said. "I never thought about hitting the emergency button or getting out of the cave, I really didn't want to get out."

Beatriz Flamini began her challenge on Saturday, Nov 20, 2021 – before the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the end of Spain’s Covid mask requirement and the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II https://t.co/bnBBQI0qoX — CNN (@CNN) April 15, 2023

Her experiment has been closely watched by scientists seeking to learn more about the capabilities of the human brain and its circadian rhythm.