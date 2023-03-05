Police find "Sputnik V" creator murdered

ALBAWABA - The creator of "Sputnik V" vaccine, which aims to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, was found murdered in his Moscow apartment on Thursday.

Russian police found Andrei Potykov, one of 18 scientists who developed the Russian vaccine, strangled to death in his home in the Russian capital.

COVID vaccine creator found strangled to death in his apartment: report https://t.co/ATgiMdvhI2 pic.twitter.com/skrkDAunkv — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 3, 2023

The cause of the killing has not yet been confirmed, but preliminary investigations suggest that Potykov was killed after an argument with someone who tried to sneak into his apartment.

Meanwhile, in Moscow:



Investigators deny the death of Dr. Andrey Botikov's, one of the developers of Sputnik-V covid vaccine, found chocked by his belt, was due to autoerotic asphyxiation. Instead, they arrested his 29yo "houseguest", a man with priors https://t.co/aC6eHMbXGo pic.twitter.com/35Xq1Ov4rW — Ukrainian Ministry of Accidental Russian Fires (@EPICGOPFAIL) March 3, 2023

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a probe to determine the circumstances of the crime.

International media outlets reported that the killer fled the crime scene after killing the Russian virologist.

🔴#Russie: le corps sans vie de Andrey Botikov, 29 ans, l'un des 18 scientifiques ayant mis au point le vaccin «Sputnik V», au Centre national de recherche Gamaleya, a été retrouvé mort à son domicile jeudi. Il a été étranglé selon les premiers éléments de l’enquête. #Moscou pic.twitter.com/n5yyTwA7SV — LSI AFRICA (@lsiafrica) March 3, 2023

The authorities did not issue any statement about the identity of the killer, or the reasons that led to the murder.