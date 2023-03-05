Police find "Sputnik V" creator murdered

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - The creator of "Sputnik V" vaccine, which aims to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, was found murdered in his Moscow apartment on Thursday.

Russian police found Andrei Potykov, one of 18 scientists who developed the Russian vaccine, strangled to death in his home in the Russian capital.

The cause of the killing has not yet been confirmed, but preliminary investigations suggest that Potykov was killed after an argument with someone who tried to sneak into his apartment.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a probe to determine the circumstances of the crime.

International media outlets reported that the killer fled the crime scene after killing the Russian virologist.

The authorities did not issue any statement about the identity of the killer, or the reasons that led to the murder.

