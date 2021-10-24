Squid Game Inspires Mumbai Police’s Latest Road Safety Message

Taking advantage of the show's massive popularity, the Mumbai police has released a new awareness campaign to encourage safety on the roads featuring Squid Game.

Inspired by the show's Red and Green Light game instructions, the Mumbai police's awareness campaign which has been posted on several online platforms called on Mumbai residents to "be the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road," with a video showing Squid Game's giant robotic doll.

The campaign has drawn numerous responses especially that it is building on the events of the Netflix show that has become the streaming service's most popular work in no time, with more than 149 million views in about a month.

Perceived as a dystopian survival drama, the show tracks the lives of several in-debted Koreans who voluntarily agree to participate in a games-based competition to win huge sums of money they need desperately. Yet, the different rounds of the game are extremely violent and life-threatening.

This emphasis on the possibility of losing one's life if terminated from the game is what inspired the traffic safety message by the Mumbai Police, which has since been regarded as a "successful awareness campaign."