StandWithUkraine: Which Politicians Are Tweeting to the Hashtag?

For several days now, war drums have been knocking in the world, with western powers and Russia sending intense warnings over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Heads of states, heads of governments, and heads of international unions have all been warning of the possible repercussion of developments that could escalate in Ukraine, amid intelligence reports of Russian plans for a military operation in the east European country that was part of the Soviet Union until the 1990s.

Canada’s Conservatives have a long track record of standing up for Ukraine and other allies in the region in the face of Russian aggression. We call on the Trudeau Liberals to extend and expand Ukraine's capabilities to defend against Russian aggression.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/WaXPRyCq5A — Dave Epp (@DaveEppCKL) January 22, 2022

Reports of thousands of Russian troops deployed near the Ukrainian border over the last several weeks have highly alarmed western countries of a potential war against the government led by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, especially in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to the east of the country.

The @NDP support a democratic & independant 🇺🇦. Ukraine must be supported against Russia’s increasing threat of further invasion into Ukrainian territory, including de-escalation efforts that include increased diplomacy & economic sanctions.#standwithUkraine @ukrcancongress pic.twitter.com/crt97gHRdP — Heather McPherson (@HMcPhersonMP) January 22, 2022

Leaders of the US, the UK, and the European Union have been heavily warning Russia of taking any military actions in Ukraine, suggesting that such a move could lead to a full-scale war involving their militaries in the region.

In a sign of US preparation for a serious confrontation with Russia in Ukraine, the US has deployed at least 8,500 troops across Europe.

I #StandWithUkraine to support their sovereignty and independence. pic.twitter.com/BOCG75sDrM — Rechie Valdez (@rechievaldez) January 23, 2022

The 🇬🇧 has and will continue to #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 https://t.co/6ZnKJ5U6Q8 — UK Military & Defence Staff in US (@UKdefUS) January 21, 2022

Online, the escalating crisis has inspired the launch of the trending hashtag #StandWithUkraine, through which many prominent politicians have been tweeting, including the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Orysia Boychuk, and many lawmakers from a number of countries.