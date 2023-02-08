State of Union and Biden-Putin's secret relationship

ALBAWABA - Trending on the net is U.S. president Joe Biden and his State of the Union speech to Congress on Capitol Hill, Tuesday. What interested netizens wasn't in the content of what Biden was saying but how he said it, and in what is clearly an existing and upcoming nightmare.

Many choose to forget his statements summarized in UPI concerning his calling for political unity to "finish the job," as he challenged a divided Congress to ban assault weapons, pass immigration reform, protect abortion rights and help rebuild the middle class.

They also chose to forget the choice of the flared speech about ending Covid and: "...restore the soul of the nation...rebuild the backbone of America, the middle class...unite the country. We've been sent here to finish the job" but focused on one particular man: Vladimir Putin.

In the text of his speech which lasted 80 minutes, he mentioned the Russian president four times referring to Putin's war that disrupted energy and food supplies, Putin's "brutal war" against the Ukraine, Putin's invasion and its "test for the ages" and "Putin's aggression."

Much commentary and posts have been made after the speech that got a standing ovation and making it trend on the social media. Netizens said during the State of the Union speech he never mentioned Russia even one. So is it a "Putin-phobia" that is rattling Biden?