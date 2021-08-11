Statue of Heroic Yazidi Who Killed an ISIS Emir

Seven years after the ISIS massacre in Iraq, a statue for a heroic mother who was the first to kill a Daesh Emir was erected on August 3rd in the presence of hundreds of people.

A statue of mother Collie was placed in Sinjar, west of Mosul, northern Iraq with flowers around it. The hero Yazidi woman had stood in the face of ISIS members in 2014.

- النهاردة الذكرى السابعة ل (اضطهاد وابادة اليزيديين). من طرف "دا*عش". المهم من آلالآف (القصص والتضحيات). في قصة عظيمة لفتت نظري عن "أم عظيمة إسمها (الأم كولي)". بسبب شجاعتها وقوتها حمت عشرات البنات من (السبي والإغتصاب). يلا أحكيها ليكم :#الابادة_الايزيدية#YazidiGenocide pic.twitter.com/ltemUZ6Mgx — A_hmed (@Ahmeeddd44) August 3, 2021

Mother Collie has protected hundreds of Yazidi women from falling as hostages to ISIS group. However, she was shot dead with 30 bullets after killing the ISIS Emir.

Her daughter Dliman revealed that she, her father, her two sisters and two sisters in law went to Kurdistan region while her mother, brother and her youngest sister went to Sinjar with their neighbors.

المرأة التي وقفت في وجه دا.عش وقُتلت ب(٣٠) رصاصة



تمثال "الأم كولي" التي تعتبر اول امرأة عراقية إيزيدية تقتل أمير د١عشي دفاعاً عن ابنتها التي حاول العنصر الإرهابي خطفها في فجر يوم 3/8/2014

#الابادة_الايزيدية pic.twitter.com/moD7iNxfpA — سارا🤎 (@sarahus89) August 4, 2021

Dliman said on the way to Sinjar ISIS members tried to kidnap her sister and other Yazidi women, but her hero mother stood in the way to stop them, took her gun and killed the Emir while other members were injured.

She continued; her sister was detained by the terrorist group and raped 21 times before she was freed 3 years later for $13,000. The youngest sister has lost her hearing sense due to an airstrike during an attack on ISIS members.

إزاحة الستار عن تمثال الأم الإيزيدية "كولي" التي تمكنت من قتل أمير في تنظيم داعش الإرهابي وإصاية آخر ليموت لاحقا ًواستشهادها في هذه المواجهة المصيرية لأنها رفضت سبي بناتها .. ولكن ابنتها الصغرى سبيت واغتصبت 21 مرة وتم تحريرها بعد ثلاث سنوات ب 13 الف دولار .. pic.twitter.com/qRO2XEVZG6 — صباح الجاف (@Journalist_5000) August 4, 2021

An Iraqi official said that since the genocide by ISIS members on Yazidis, the number of abductees has reached 6,417 people-mostly kids and women. At least 3,451 were freed while thousands' fait is either unknown or are reported dead.