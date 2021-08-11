Statue of Heroic Yazidi Who Killed an ISIS Emir

  1. Home
Published August 11th, 2021 - 09:55 GMT
Mother Colie stood in face of ISIS. (Twitter)
Highlights
Yazidi mother killed while defending her family from ISIS members in Sinjar.

Seven years after the ISIS massacre in Iraq, a statue for a heroic mother who was the first to kill a Daesh Emir was erected on August 3rd in the presence of hundreds of people.

A statue of mother Collie was placed in Sinjar, west of Mosul, northern Iraq with flowers around it. The hero Yazidi woman had stood in the face of ISIS members in 2014.

Mother Collie has protected hundreds of Yazidi women from falling as hostages to ISIS group. However, she was shot dead with 30 bullets after killing the ISIS Emir.

Her daughter Dliman revealed that she, her father, her two sisters and two sisters in law went to Kurdistan region while her mother, brother and her youngest sister went to Sinjar with their neighbors. 

Dliman said on the way to Sinjar ISIS members tried to kidnap her sister and other Yazidi women, but her hero mother stood in the way to stop them, took her gun and killed the Emir while other members were injured.

She continued; her sister was detained by the terrorist group and raped 21 times before she was freed 3 years later for $13,000. The youngest sister has lost her hearing sense due to an airstrike during an attack on ISIS members.

An Iraqi official said that since the genocide by ISIS members on Yazidis, the number of abductees has reached 6,417 people-mostly kids and women. At least 3,451 were freed while thousands' fait is either unknown or are reported dead.

