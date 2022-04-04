Still Alive: German Man Gets Jabbed 87 Times For Covid-19

ALBAWABA - A German man gets vaccinated 87 times. Is this believable, maybe not but everyone is commenting on the fact in the social media with the list as long as one's arm.

People can do strange things, but usually for some reason. The 61-year old German who got 87 jabs for COVID...https://t.co/fBTma3LufC — Jay Lund (@JayLund113) April 3, 2022

One named Cecilia Araneda just interjects: Wow. "This fellow should surely be studied by science now." But the postings just keep coming.

Another man by the name of Donald Price just says "if nothing else, this is a testament to the safety of the vaccines." indeed so.

But the questions that begs itself is that wasn't he afraid of the after effects of the constant jabbing because after the vaccine one gets hot flushes for a couple of days and that's to say the least. Imagine if you are jabbed more than once!

Super COVID Immunity (or maybe not)!



That this happened in Saxony though isn’t surprising in the least.https://t.co/1ZrUiDIW2v — Matthew Guldin (@MRG_1977) April 3, 2022

His story has been splashed on the German DW website with full details. His story is rather amusing for the website suggest he was jabbed up to three times a day visiting different vaccination sites in the states of Saxony and Saxony-anhalt and apparently got away with it until he got caught.

Social has been fascinated with the 61-year-old man with much posting of the news. Obviously he thought the more the merrier. Eddie Wrigley says: "Assuming he’s ok, surely this is a massive opportunity for the government and the vaccine manufacturers to advertise its safety?"