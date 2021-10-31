Sudan Gives UK 's Ambassador 21 Days to Leave; Gulf States Give 48 Hrs For Lebanese Envoys

ALBAWABA - The Sudan government has given the British Ambassador in Khartoum Mr Giles Lever 21 days to leave the country.



Why? Well apparently, he has posted a video critical of the new ruler of Sudan Abed Al Fattah Al Burhan who took the reigns of power with force - a military coup many are describing it - from the civilian Prime Minister Abdula Hamdok.

BREAKING: #Sudan’s military authorities give UK ambassador 21 days to leave the country over comments on military coup as tensions escalate. pic.twitter.com/ZtNhHADxan — Horn First News (@HornFirstN) October 31, 2021



At one stroke General Burhan abolished the Sudan Sovereign Council and started rule in a "one-man show" manner. What caused consternation among local and international opinion is the way he dismissed the civilian government. Hamdok and many of this ministers were "kidnapped" from their homes.

Sudan gives UK ambassador @GilesLeverUK 21 days to leave after the ambassador posted video critical of Burhan coup.



Will Burhan be around in 21 days to see it enforced, though?



That is the question.https://t.co/MmvAJEmkpx — Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) October 31, 2021



The video posted by the British Ambassador was a reflection of the disappointment of what is happening in Khartoum and nationwide Sudan.



As he posted the video Ambassador Lever made another comment. He simply wrote 'two years ago, Sudanese men and women like Abdelsalam Kesha put their lives on the line for freedom. They should not have to do so again.'

نشكر المملكة المتحدة متمثلة في سفيرها في الخرطوم علي التذكيرباهمية الحفاظ علي حقوق الا نسان من حقه في الحياة وحقه في التعبير السلمي وحقه في الحريةبعدم اعتقاله بغير قانون او دستور. شكراً هكذا تعلم الشعوب بعضها البعض المعاني السامية للانسانية — د.سيف الدين الفاضل (@Sudadent) October 29, 2021



In turn his comments raised much comment. One by the name of Dr Sief Al Din Al Fadel said 'we thank the United Kingdom as represented in her ambassador in Khartoum of reminding us about the importance of protecting human rights - as a right to life, peaceful expression and the right to freedom without detention...and this is the way to teach people the meaning of humanity".

بأي حق...!!

هذا تدخل سافر في شأن دولة لها سيادتها..

السودان وطن حر ابي

يجب طرد هذا السفير فورا — خالد عباس يس (@khalidabbas33) October 31, 2021



And as expected one posted the ambassador's action is nothing but intervention in the affairs of a sovereign state, and that Sudan is a free nation and what is required is to kick the British envoy out of the country.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait & Bahrain recall their ambassadors from Lebanon after Lebanese Information Minister- George Kordahi- criticised the Saudi-Emirati coalition's war in Yemen.https://t.co/LaZn1kuy2N #Lebanon #لبنان #سعودي #الإمارات #جورج_قرداحي — Madhuvanthi Srinivasan | مدهوونتی شرینیوسن (@MadhuvanthiS95) October 31, 2021



Still 21 days to leave the country given to Mr Lever is better than the 48 hours dictated by four Gulf to their Lebanese envoys. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwaiti and the United Arab Emirates gave the Lebanese ambassadors in their capitals just 48 hours to leave.

UPDATE: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain expel Lebanese ambassadors - all because a #Lebanon minister said it is time to end the war in #Yemen. It IS time. And btw, what poodles the Bahrainis are... https://t.co/zgROazj7zq via @TheCradleMedia — Sharmine Narwani (@snarwani) October 29, 2021



This is in response to the latest tiff between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon over Minister George Kordahi who expressed a frank opinion over the Houthis and the Yemeni War.

