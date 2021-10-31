  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Sudan Gives UK 's Ambassador 21 Days to Leave; Gulf States Give 48 Hrs For Lebanese Envoys

Sudan Gives UK 's Ambassador 21 Days to Leave; Gulf States Give 48 Hrs For Lebanese Envoys

Published October 31st, 2021 - 09:18 GMT
Destruction of Yemen
Deadly war in Yemen (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - The Sudan government has given the British Ambassador in Khartoum Mr Giles Lever 21 days to leave the country. 


Why? Well apparently, he has posted a video critical of the new ruler of Sudan Abed Al Fattah Al Burhan who took the reigns of power with force - a military coup many are describing it - from the civilian Prime Minister Abdula Hamdok. 


At one stroke General Burhan abolished the Sudan Sovereign Council and started rule in a "one-man show" manner. What caused consternation among local and international opinion is the way he dismissed the civilian government. Hamdok and many of this ministers were "kidnapped" from their homes.


The video posted by the British Ambassador was a reflection of the disappointment of what is happening in Khartoum and nationwide Sudan.  


 As he posted the video Ambassador Lever made another comment. He simply wrote 'two years ago, Sudanese men and women like Abdelsalam Kesha put their lives on the line for freedom. They should not have to do so again.'


In turn his comments raised much comment. One by the name of Dr Sief Al Din Al Fadel said 'we thank the United Kingdom as represented in her ambassador in Khartoum of reminding us about the importance of protecting human rights - as a right to life, peaceful expression and the right to freedom without  detention...and this is the way to teach people the meaning of humanity".


And as expected one posted the ambassador's action is nothing but intervention in the affairs of a sovereign state, and that Sudan is a free nation and what is required is to kick the British envoy out of the country. 

 


Still 21 days to leave the country given to Mr Lever is better than the 48 hours dictated by four Gulf to their Lebanese envoys. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwaiti and the United Arab Emirates gave the Lebanese ambassadors in their capitals just 48 hours to leave. 


This is in response to the latest tiff between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon over Minister George Kordahi who expressed a frank opinion over the Houthis and the Yemeni War. 
 

Tags:londonRiyadhKuwaitAbu DhabiManamaBeirutGiles Lever

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...