Sudanese woman sentenced to death by stoning

Published October 24th, 2022 - 05:56 GMT
The Sudanese supreme court may refuse to revoke a sentence of a Sudanese woman, named Amal, who was accused of adultery and sentenced to death by stoning last June. 

The story of Amal has reignited the debate about the sentence of stoning to death among Sudanese. Amal, a 20-year-old Sudanese woman, was accused of adultery and sentenced to death by stoning on June 26, 2022. 

International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) released a petition calling Kosti criminal court to revoke the death sentence issued on Amal.

The Sudanese society was divided on Amal's case saying multiple women were sentenced for adultery in the past few years. However, the court used to revoke their stoning to death sentences.

Women's rights groups have also denounced charging only women in such cases calling the court not to discharge men who are caught with adultery.

On the other hand, Amal's lawyer Entisar Abdullah denied allegations that say the court refused to revoke the stoning sentence imposed on Amal saying the court is still looking into the sentence, Al-Arabiya reported.

