Sudanese woman sentenced to death by stoning

The Sudanese supreme court may refuse to revoke a sentence of a Sudanese woman, named Amal, who was accused of adultery and sentenced to death by stoning last June.

The story of Amal has reignited the debate about the sentence of stoning to death among Sudanese. Amal, a 20-year-old Sudanese woman, was accused of adultery and sentenced to death by stoning on June 26, 2022.

🔴 في #السودان 🇸🇩، 20 عاما ، اتهمت أمل بالزنا وحكم عليها بالإعدام رجما في حزيران.



إنها أول امرأة في البلاد تواجه #عقوبة_الموت منذ عام 2013، وهو تذكير فظ بأن المعركة ضد #عقوبة_الموت لم تنته بعد ...! — FIDH - الفدرالية الدولية لحقوق الإنسان (@fidh_ar) October 20, 2022

International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) released a petition calling Kosti criminal court to revoke the death sentence issued on Amal.

The Sudanese society was divided on Amal's case saying multiple women were sentenced for adultery in the past few years. However, the court used to revoke their stoning to death sentences.

#رجم_امل

غضب بالسودان بعد الحكم على سيدة فى العشرينات بالرجم حتى الموت عقوبة للزنا!طب فين الطرف التانى؟ولا كانت بتزنى لوحدها؟!

ردة الى العصور البربرية!

لو اتعدمت هيبقى دمها فى رقبة كل المشايخ اللى بيزعموا بإن حد الزنا هو الرجم وبيخالفوا كلام ربنا اللى نص بوضوح فى كتابه الكريم على pic.twitter.com/cjUWN1th9M — عزة عبد المجيد (@azza_204) October 23, 2022

Women's rights groups have also denounced charging only women in such cases calling the court not to discharge men who are caught with adultery.

On the other hand, Amal's lawyer Entisar Abdullah denied allegations that say the court refused to revoke the stoning sentence imposed on Amal saying the court is still looking into the sentence, Al-Arabiya reported.