Suicide of a Syrian Kid Raises Questions About Racism Against Refugees in Turkey

Salam Bustanji

Published October 6th, 2019 - 09:27 GMT
Shutterstock
The death of a 9-year-old Syrian boy, who committed suicide after being bullied for being a refugee, raised concerns toward increasing assaults on immigrants in Turkey.

The boy had fled his war-torn country with his family and later committed suicide by hanging himself in Turkey’s northwestern province of Kocaeli after being harassed at school.

Nine-year-old Wael was reportedly yelled at by his teacher on the day of the tragic incident, and was later bullied by his fellow classmates at school.

The incident sparked anger on social media in the Middle East, where activists attributed the tragedy to what they say is increasing racism in Turkish society against Syrian refugees. Some evidence suggests that a systematic discrimination campaign has been targeting Syrian refugees through harassment, ill-treatment and even deportations.

Turkey is home to 3.6 million Syrian refugees. Resentment against Syrians in Turkey is constantly increasing, particularly among opposition supporters who see the refugee population as a consequence of the government’s foreign policies.   


