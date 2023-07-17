Suleiman Frangieh blasted for luxury vacation in Greece

ALBAWABA - Lebanese politician Suleiman Frangieh was spotted enjoying a luxury vacation in Greece despite the political crisis and the failure of electing a president in Lebanon.

A photo was shared on Reddit showing the Lebanese presidential candidate Frangieh having a great time with his family in Greece. According to social media users, Frangieh was on his super yacht.

A Reddit user posted the photo of Suleiman Frangieh with his family during their vacation in Greece and wrote: "Suleiman Frangieh, an unemployed person, also a candidate for the presidency, enjoying his trip to Greece with his yacht."

Alleged photo of Suleiman Frangieh from his vacation to Greece. (Reddit)

The post exploded with comments criticizing the Lebanese politician for living a luxurious lifestyle amid Covid-19 and the Beirut port blast crises that have been affecting Lebanon and driving the economy toward its worst situation.

A person said: "The Question is, how could this unemployed person with not even a brevet take his money from the bank, buy a yacht and travel to Greece?"

On the other hand, another added: "I've seen him multiple times in Monaco. Greece is cheap lol."

About Suleiman Frangieh

Suleiman Frangieh, 57, is the incumbent leader of the Marada Movement and a former Member of Parliament for the Maronite seat.

He is now one of the two candidates for the Lebanese Presidential elections along with Jihad Azour to replace the empty place after Lebanon's Michel Aoun who left office on Oct. 30, 2022.

Suleiman is the son of the late Tony Frangieh, who was assassinated in the Ehden massacre in 1978, and the grandson of the former Lebanese President Suleiman Frangieh.