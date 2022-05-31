  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. #Swedengate: Is Sweden a Racist Country?

#Swedengate: Is Sweden a Racist Country?

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published May 31st, 2022 - 06:19 GMT
SwedenGate
SwedenGate started with a Reddit question. (Shutterstock: betseyph)

For several hours now, the internet has been heavily reacting to a thread on Reddit, one that has immediately called attention to racism in Sweden, under the hashtag #SwedenGate.

Also ReadProtecting the Kids or Forcing Syrians to Leave Sweden? Protecting the Kids or Forcing Syrians to Leave Sweden?

The online conversation started with a question on the huge subreddit AskReddit, one where nearly 36 million users interact on a routine basis.

#SwedenGate started with the question "What is the weirdest thing you've had to do in someone else's house because of their culture/religion?". The question which was posted last Thursday generated many responses, including an answer that received the most attention.

In the now-removed answer, a Reddit user talked about visiting a Swedish friend's house and having to wait for his friend as he had dinner with his family, without being invited. 

The post unleashed internet-wide comments targeting the Swedish culture, with many comments accusing the people of Sweden of not being welcoming of strangers. Some users went on to say that Swedish people are "racist", referring to past incidents to prove their points.

Some tweets also highlighted the Nordic country's history in slavery, and colonial empires, in addition to the country's "contemporary racism".

Moreover, some users reshared old news articles about a racist scandal for Sweden's former culture minister, when Lena Adelsohn Liljeroth was pictured in 2012 cutting a cake in the shape of a naked black woman at the Museum of Modern Art in Stockholm.

Some also shed light on Sweden's debate over a chocolate dessert that is still called a name deemed racist towards people of African descent. 

To counter these accusations, many Swedes took to Twitter and other social media networks to defend their country, citing the work it has done to welcome refugees and immigrants from all over the world during the last few decades.

Tags:SwedenSwedenGateRacism

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...