Swedengate: Is Sweden a Racist Country?

For several hours now, the internet has been heavily reacting to a thread on Reddit, one that has immediately called attention to racism in Sweden, under the hashtag #SwedenGate.

The online conversation started with a question on the huge subreddit AskReddit, one where nearly 36 million users interact on a routine basis.

#SwedenGate started with the question "What is the weirdest thing you've had to do in someone else's house because of their culture/religion?". The question which was posted last Thursday generated many responses, including an answer that received the most attention.

In the now-removed answer, a Reddit user talked about visiting a Swedish friend's house and having to wait for his friend as he had dinner with his family, without being invited.

I cant believe Reddit and Twitter have changed the entire outlook of how people look at Sweden. Over 100 years of Sweden being seen as such as a good place to live and a screenshot has ruined them #swedengate — unknown 🇿🇲 (@luckytilldeathx) May 30, 2022

The post unleashed internet-wide comments targeting the Swedish culture, with many comments accusing the people of Sweden of not being welcoming of strangers. Some users went on to say that Swedish people are "racist", referring to past incidents to prove their points.

Sweden had colonies. They had coastal forts in Ghana, Fort Carlsborg and the capital Fort Christiansborg. There was even a Swedish East India Company. Just because they failed doesn’t mean they weren’t imperialists, too.



Sweden and the rest of the Nordics have a history they’d — Malick Doucouré (@AfroPropaganda) May 30, 2022

Some tweets also highlighted the Nordic country's history in slavery, and colonial empires, in addition to the country's "contemporary racism".

I’m so glad Sweden is being called out. Finally y’all have transcended just talking about what’s wrong with the US and UK and realize MANY other countries have messed up cultures too.



Now let’s get into the Dutch and their blackface parties. 🥴 #Swedengate https://t.co/ggGB6Yeexw — ⚡️ (@nickitellem) May 30, 2022

Moreover, some users reshared old news articles about a racist scandal for Sweden's former culture minister, when Lena Adelsohn Liljeroth was pictured in 2012 cutting a cake in the shape of a naked black woman at the Museum of Modern Art in Stockholm.

Throwing some gasoline onto the #Swedengate fire: if you quantify modern imperialism on a per person basis, Sweden is one of the worst countries in the world. https://t.co/4FlvfKvVKD — professional hog groomer (@bidetmarxman) May 31, 2022

Some also shed light on Sweden's debate over a chocolate dessert that is still called a name deemed racist towards people of African descent.

Most Swedes don't want to admit that racism exists and are completely oblivious to it. They unironically believe in reverse racism. And gaslight you to hell, like an entire room of people will tell you that you are wrong for being offended, its crazy, #Swedengate Also Read Experts Say Sweden's Social System Mistreats Muslim Children May 29, 2022

To counter these accusations, many Swedes took to Twitter and other social media networks to defend their country, citing the work it has done to welcome refugees and immigrants from all over the world during the last few decades.

Literally everyone is hospitable here and I have no fucking idea where this #swedengate shit is from, did you unironically see a single picture on reddit and base your view of an entire country of it? My mom treated anyone with her cooking and so did all of my friends' parents. — Milla Noire 🇸🇪 VMommy (@MillaNoire) May 30, 2022