Swedish PM Tweets Congrats to the Wrong Liz Truss

Hours after the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss gave her first speech in Downing Street, her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson tweeted a congratulatory message to her, only she used the wrong Twitter account.

Phew, what a day… 💁🏻‍♀️ — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 6, 2022

Using Twitter to communicate with the newly appointed Prime Minister in the United Kingdom Liz Truss, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson tagged an account with the username @Liztruss, saying "Sweden and the UK will keep our deep and comprehensive cooperation. Important for our citizens, economies, and security".

A few minutes later, the non-Prime Minister Liz Trussel responded with humor to the Prime Minister of Sweden saying" Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the Meatballs ready".

Even though the official account of Sweden's Magdalena Andersson realized the mistake and removed the tweet shortly, Liz Trussel had thousands of online people interact with her, particularly ones who complimented her sense of humor in her response to the Swedish Prime Minister.

Liz Trussell who has the @Liztruss Twitter handle looks like an absolute hun! Can we please have her as PM instead? @loveofhuns — Jake Graham (@AlbionJake) September 5, 2022

Liz Trussel continued to live the moment as she drew the attention of thousands of commentators who weighed on the similarity between her name and that of the UK's new Prime Minister.

It is worth noting that Liz Truss, the British PM uses the handle @trussliz, to which the official account of the Swedish Prime Minister tweeted again, making sure the right handle was used.