Syrian mother tortures son to death

ALBAWABA - Syrian authorities arrested a woman who tortured her teenage son to death in Al Nabk, north of Damascus and near the Lebanese border, the Interior Ministry revealed.

In a Facebook post, the ministry said that the Syrian woman shackled her 15-year-old son and assaulted him until he died.

A civilian in the Al Marah village reported the crime to the local police station, which instantly responded, arriving at the scene of the crime.

The Syrian teenager, who was identified as Omran, was born in 2008. He was found dead with his head covered in blood and his hands tied to a wall.

During the investigation with the mother, called Laila, she confessed to killing her teenage son with the help of his three friends whom she persuaded to help her, claiming that she only wanted to discipline her boy.

Police revealed that the Laila hit her son on the head with a sharp metal instrument. His three friends admitted that they helped the mother, but insisted that they were unaware of her intention to kill the boy.