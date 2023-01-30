Syrian official's luxe wedding questioned

  1. Home
Published January 30th, 2023 - 04:32 GMT
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - The luxury wedding of a Syrian governmental official in Lebanon triggered anger amid the horrific economic situation and shortages in basic life needs such as food and medicine due to civil war.

Photos of Wassim Qattan, the president of the Rural Damascus Chamber of Commerce's splendor wedding in Lebanon were shared with multiple question marks by Syrians who wondered how could he afford it.

Social media users were shocked by the Syrian businessman's very lavish ceremony as according to some Wassim Qattan's salary is likely to reach 10,000 Syrian pounds ($3.98) per month.

According to sources, the fancy wedding of Qattan, which was held in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, is estimated at around 10 million Syrian pounds ($750,000).

Nevertheless, the son of a Syrian member of the parliament also triggered a wave of anger among Syrians for its lavish style. However, the wedding cost of the MP's son wasn't defined.

