Syrian official's luxe wedding questioned

ALBAWABA - The luxury wedding of a Syrian governmental official in Lebanon triggered anger amid the horrific economic situation and shortages in basic life needs such as food and medicine due to civil war.

Photos of Wassim Qattan, the president of the Rural Damascus Chamber of Commerce's splendor wedding in Lebanon were shared with multiple question marks by Syrians who wondered how could he afford it.

أثار أمين سر غرفة تجارة “دمشق” “وسيم قطان”، والنائب في البرلمان “صبحي عباس”، جدلاً كبيراً منذ أمس السبت في السوشيل ميديا. بعد إقامة “قطان” حفل زفافه في “بيروت” ومثله ابن النائب “عباس” في وقت تمرّ البلاد وأهلها بضائقة اقتصادية خانقة.#حديث_السوريين pic.twitter.com/TlnlUlXjXd — التغريدة السورية (@TheSyrianTweet) January 29, 2023

Social media users were shocked by the Syrian businessman's very lavish ceremony as according to some Wassim Qattan's salary is likely to reach 10,000 Syrian pounds ($3.98) per month.

According to sources, the fancy wedding of Qattan, which was held in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, is estimated at around 10 million Syrian pounds ($750,000).

Nevertheless, the son of a Syrian member of the parliament also triggered a wave of anger among Syrians for its lavish style. However, the wedding cost of the MP's son wasn't defined.